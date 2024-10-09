Kyle Shanahan Explains Why the 49ers' Red Zone Offense Isn't Good
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers offense makes no sense.
It currently averaged 6.3 yards per play -- second most in the NFL. They move the ball down the field seemingly at will. But when they get into the red zone, everything falls apart. Suddenly, the second-best offense in the league becomes the third-worst red-zone attack in the NFL.
What's the problem?
"Wish I could give you guys a theme for the redzone," said head coach Kyle Shanahan, "but you get three tries when you're inside the 10 and depending on what you do, when we run the ball there, I think we need to be much more effective running it. When you run the ball twice, you'd like to get in and not just put one pressure third down on the pass game. And when you do throw it more, then you’ve got to make sure you come through with those, especially not having a negative play with those. Running the ball better takes a lot of pressure off, also gives some better passing looks. We've tried both and haven't been good enough with both of those. So it's all aspects of offense.”
TRANSLATION: Jordan Mason needs to run better and Brock Purdy needs to stop taking sacks and throwing interceptions. Execution is the problem, not play design or play calling.
I disagree with Shanahan's assessment.
Play calling certainly is the problem. Rather than ram Mason into a brick wall, throw him a screen pass. Get him the ball in space.
Do something creative, Kyle.