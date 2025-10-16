Kyle Shanahan Gives Vote of Confidence in Struggling 49ers Starter
One of the reasons the 2025 season was exciting for the San Francisco 49ers was because of their second-year players.
They had several rookies in 2024 step up and play well. It instilled a lot of hope in what they could become in their sophomore season.
Unfortunately, one 2024 rookie has failed to pick up where he left off. That rookie is right guard Dominick Puni. He has been a shell of himself this season.
Part of that can be attributed to the knee injury he sustained in the preseason. Nevertheless, the 49ers need him to pick it up, and that's exactly what Kyle Shanahan believes he will do.
Kyle Shanahan has faith in Dominick Puni
“I think Dom has played better before in his rookie year. I think it was a big injury coming into this season, which was a huge setback for him and has made things more difficult," Shanahan said on Monday via conference call with reporters. "I'm sure that hasn't made things easier for him, but a lot of guys are battling stuff and I’ve got a lot of confidence in Dom. He's played at a high level for us before, so I expect him to do it again.”
This is excellent leadership from Shanahan. He doesn't hide the fact that Puni has been playing below his standards, but he also acknowledges the injury is limiting him.
It's probably playing more of a factor than he is letting on, which is why he says Puni will pick it up. At less than 100 percent, he's still their best option as their starting right guard.
Shanahan isn't going to be too harsh on him. He knows Puni would be better if he hadn't gotten hurt before the regular season. He did an excellent job with this answer.
Still, the issue remains that Puni is underperforming. How do the 49ers solve it? If it is an injury, sitting him is the only way, but he's clearly healthy enough to perform.
The 49ers are stuck in no-man's land with Puni. He's their best option despite being injured. They have to figure out how to get him to play at an adequate level.
Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Puni allowed six pressures. No other offensive lineman allowed more than two. The injury excuse can only be used to a certain degree.
Puni is out there, so he gets judged accordingly. If he doesn't pick it up soon, the 49ers will continue to have hiccups on offense.
