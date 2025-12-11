The San Francisco 49ers are going from facing a popularized rookie quarterback to a prestigious one in Week 15.

They will be taking on the No. 1 overall draft pick from this year’s draft against the Tennessee Titans, Cam Ward. Unfortunately for the Titans, he hasn’t played up to his draft value.

Part of that is normal growing pains, but it’s mostly been the Titans’ fault. They did not have a conducive environment for Ward, which is why he’s the most sacked quarterback in the league. He can’t even get anything going because of it.

Yet, coach Kyle Shanahan sees the talent that Ward possesses. On Wednesday, Shanahan sounded off on what he’s seen out of Ward in his preparation for the Titans on Sunday.

Kyle Shanahan sounds off on Cam Ward

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks downfield during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You can see why he was the first pick in the Draft,” said Shanahan. “You know, he throws like a top quarterback. He can make every throw on the field. I think when number one is open, he's extremely accurate at hitting him. You see the ability.”

Ward has only thrown for 2,468 yards, nine touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 59.1 percent completion rate. The stats suggest Ward is extremely underwhelming.

But again, most of it isn’t his fault. No other quarterback, not even Josh Allen, could excel there. Shanahan can filter out the poor situation and recognize the ability Ward possesses.

Another Titans rookie who Shanahan sounded off on was wide receiver Elic Ayomanor. He was drafted out of Stanford, which means the 49ers got a decent look at him since he was just up the road from Santa Clara.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We definitely studied him hard in the Draft,” Shanahan said. “He's done a good job, got a lot of playing time, they've had some young guys going on there especially with some injuries. He's a big receiver who can make some plays, but I think he's done really well for his rookie year.”

The 49ers could’ve taken Ayomanor instead of linebacker Nick Martin. I’m sure that’s a redo they would’ve loved. Martin could’ve easily played on the Titans, and Ayomanor likely would’ve found a role with the injuries early on the 49ers.

Ward and Ayomanor are both solid talents, but the 49ers will make them look pedestrian. It shouldn’t be that much of a challenge for the 49ers to ruin the game for those rookies

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI