Kyle Shanahan Says Packers RB Josh Jacobs is "as Good as it Gets"
SANTA CLARA -- Usually, the 49ers have the best running back on the field.
That might not be the case this weekend.
The 49ers will face Packers running back Josh Jacobs for the first time since 2022 when he was with the Raiders. Through 10 games this season, Jacobs has 1,024 yards from scrimmage and 5 touchdowns.
This week, I asked 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen what makes Jacob unique and how he has improved the Packers offense. Here's what they said courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.
SHANAHAN: "Josh Jacobs is as good as it gets. I think the last time we faced him was in Vegas. I thought he was the best running back we faced that year. Christian will correct me on that, since we faced him at Carolina earlier that year. But no, he's a stud. He runs so hard, he's quick enough to make people miss, but he doesn't mess around when he makes people miss, he creates arm tackles, runs through arm tackles and I think he's consistently been one of the top in the league here over the last few years."
SORENSEN: "Unique is that I think he truly trusts the system and he's very physical and you see the jump cuts, but he doesn't just jump cut to just go wherever. I always feel like he's just going to the right place because if you're watching it, he's just bouncing, no he's going a gap at a time because he's jump cutting to get to. He's got such tight cuts that he'll get vertical. Everything's about getting vertical and he is very, very powerful. He’s got great contact balance and I just have a lot of respect for the way that he run because that really fits their scheme, stretching you out, cut it up, he can cut it back, he can bounce it out when they're just running these direct runs with double teams. He's doing it the right way and I have a lot of respect for him really for the last few years. He's a really good back."