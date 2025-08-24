Kyle Shanahan Undecided on 49ers Kicker Despite Another Tough Game
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan still plans to rely on Jake Moody for the foreseeable future.
The 49ers’ record for the upcoming season could suffer as a result of this decision.
What went wrong for Moody against the Chargers
After one of Moody’s best performances for the organization, where he converted 4 of 5 field goals, including a 59-yard beauty to win against the Las Vegas Raiders, he made crucial mistakes against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.
In the final preseason game, he missed the extra point after the 49ers’ first touchdown, then sent a kickoff out of bounds, giving the Chargers possession at their own 40-yard line.
While the 49ers ultimately won 30-23, and given the low-pressure nature of the preseason, Moody’s status as the starter raises even more questions heading into Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.
When asked by the media about whether the 49ers front office will look into possibly replacing him, Shanahan stated: "I don't know. I thought he had one of the best games I've ever seen a guy have last week. I know he missed the extra point today, which definitely doesn't make us happy, but we'll see how it goes in the year.
"I know he's a talented kicker," Shanahan added. "I know he's done some really good things for us. He had a rough last seven games last year, but I think he's had a real good offseason, a real good preseason, also."
His starting position is untenable
Even the broadcast cameras caught Shanahan and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer looking dumbfounded after the missed field goal.
The question remains whether the former third-round pick's starting status is at risk, and it should be.
Since becoming the starter, he’s hurt the 49ers in key moments and cost them potential wins. He was part of the reason why the 49ers suffered with a 6-11 record in 2024.
Shanahan may have refrained from publicly criticizing Moody’s blunders, but there’s now a sense of urgency to find a solution to this recurring problem.
Though he deserves credit for hiring Boyer, who came over from the Jets, where he worked alongside former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, the pressure is now on to get results from the special teams unit.
Still, special teams can be the deciding factor that makes or breaks a season. A reliable kicker could be the final and missing piece in an otherwise improved unit compared to last year.