Kyle Shanahan Undecided on 49ers Kicker Despite Another Tough Game

Is Jake Moody's time in San Francisco up?

Henry Cheal

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan answers questions from reporters following the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan still plans to rely on Jake Moody for the foreseeable future.

The 49ers’ record for the upcoming season could suffer as a result of this decision.

What went wrong for Moody against the Chargers

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After one of Moody’s best performances for the organization, where he converted 4 of 5 field goals, including a 59-yard beauty to win against the Las Vegas Raiders, he made crucial mistakes against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

In the final preseason game, he missed the extra point after the 49ers’ first touchdown, then sent a kickoff out of bounds, giving the Chargers possession at their own 40-yard line.

While the 49ers ultimately won 30-23, and given the low-pressure nature of the preseason, Moody’s status as the starter raises even more questions heading into Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

When asked by the media about whether the 49ers front office will look into possibly replacing him, Shanahan stated: "I don't know. I thought he had one of the best games I've ever seen a guy have last week. I know he missed the extra point today, which definitely doesn't make us happy, but we'll see how it goes in the year.

"I know he's a talented kicker," Shanahan added. "I know he's done some really good things for us. He had a rough last seven games last year, but I think he's had a real good offseason, a real good preseason, also."

His starting position is untenable

Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) prepares to attempt a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders near the end of regulation at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Even the broadcast cameras caught Shanahan and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer looking dumbfounded after the missed field goal.

The question remains whether the former third-round pick's starting status is at risk, and it should be.

Since becoming the starter, he’s hurt the 49ers in key moments and cost them potential wins. He was part of the reason why the 49ers suffered with a 6-11 record in 2024.

Shanahan may have refrained from publicly criticizing Moody’s blunders, but there’s now a sense of urgency to find a solution to this recurring problem.

Though he deserves credit for hiring Boyer, who came over from the Jets, where he worked alongside former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, the pressure is now on to get results from the special teams unit.

Still, special teams can be the deciding factor that makes or breaks a season. A reliable kicker could be the final and missing piece in an otherwise improved unit compared to last year.

Henry Cheal
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

