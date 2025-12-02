Kyle Shanahan Isn’t Surprised to See This 49ers Player Flourishing

One player on the San Francisco 49ers who is heating up in recent weeks is wide receiver Skyy Moore.

He has played a key role in the 49ers' wins in two of the last three games. Moore's returning skills have been immaculate. Against the Cardinals in Week 11, Moore started the game off with a 98-yard kick return.

It set the tone for the 49ers in that game, just like it did in the last game against the Cleveland Browns. On Moore's first punt return, he took it back for 66 yards, once again giving the 49ers prime field position.

Moore has been an injection of energy for the 49ers. No one could've foreseen him being an excellent acquisition coming over from the Kansas City Chiefs, except Kyle Shanahan. He isn't surprised to see Moore flourishing this season.

Kyle Shanahan hypes up Skyy Moore

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore (9) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

“I think that he is a real good player. This guy's been a talented player for a while," said Shanahan, "and he has been able to stay healthy, and he keeps getting opportunities because of how good he is and because he works at it. To me it's just a matter of time before he starts getting to this. And I think he's been doing it for a while now. I think he's had some big returns going over for this whole last month and even before."

For years, the 49ers have had one of the worst special teams units in the NFL. But Moore has played a critical role in reshaping the unit.

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore (9) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

"When you got guys who are talented with the ball in the hands, it also motivates the other nine guys around him who are blocking," said Shanahan. "I think we're getting better at blocking for them, knowing that they can break a big one. And when you get that unit rolling like that, usually big more big plays happen.”

Moore is receiving excellent blocking. It's not solely him who is carrying the special teams unit. But again, he is the injection of energy that is making the special teams unit positive.

It's crazy to see that this is what the 49ers' special teams is now, especially with the kicker. The 49ers could not have picked a better year for their special teams unit to help them win games, given their injuries.

