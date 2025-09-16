Mac Jones Credits Two 49ers Teammates for Helping him Prepare
Mac Jones delivered an impressive game against the New Orleans Saints. He likely exceeded most people's expectations and his stock is absolutely on the rise.
Jones filled in for an injured Brock Purdy, who could return in Week 3. But if Jones' performance was any indication, he’s more than capable of stepping in again and delivering another strong showing if Purdy is still banged up.
Jones delivers and credits teammates for pregame boost
Prior to Sunday, Jones' last appearance at quarterback came in the final game of the 2024 regular season, when he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Now in San Francisco, adapting to a new system and structure, he came through by posting three touchdowns, completing 26 of 39 passes for 279 yards, and earning a 113.1 passer rating.
While it’s evident that sharpness from training camp played a role, it doesn’t take away from the fact that Jones delivered and executed incredibly well on debut.
Leading up to the game, when he was announced as the starter, it wasn’t all smooth sailing due to nerves. Postgame, Jones credited both Purdy and Trent Williams for helping him shake off his pregame nerves. Purdy was also seen vocally supporting him on the sidelines - yet another example of how much he wants the organization to succeed.
"Yeah, Brock was awesome," Jones shared post-game. "He's helped me all week, and he's doing a good job rehabbing. He knows how it is out there. He's like, 'You're doing great. Just keep ripping it.' And that's what it's all about. And I'm just trying to go out there and help the team however I can for down the road."
"I think it's just not making it bigger than it is," Jones explained when asked about handling pregame nerves. "Sometimes, when you have them, you fight them, but you can't really do that. You just got to let them come and figure out how to work through it. And a lot of it is just breathing and slowing down your pulse.
"Obviously, worked on that this offseason, and got to continue to grow in that area. But really, the guys around me, like Trent [Williams] came up to me, he's like, 'You're good, dude. Just go out there and hoop.' And I was like, 'I got you. I can go hoop.' And then, once he said that, I was like, 'All right, let's play ball.'"
Then Jones went on to match his career-high for touchdowns in a single NFL game. This is exactly why this organization always seems to bring good vibes.