The 49ers have their sights set on the No. 1 seed
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers responded to clinching a playoff spot with a 48–27 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
The performance was the most complete showing from the offense all season. Brock Purdy recorded the most touchdowns by a 49ers quarterback since Steve Young’s six-touchdown performance in the Super Bowl, and every key offensive contributor delivered one of their best performances of the 2023 season.
The 49ers are now 11–4 on the season, with two regular-season games remaining against the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks. Victories in both would clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Trent Williams sheds light on the 49ers' playoff mentality
Although the pressure of qualifying for the playoffs has been removed, securing the No. 1 seed remains a priority due to the clear advantage of an extra week off. Notably, the 49ers reached the Super Bowl in both 2019 and 2023 after clinching the top seed.
Left tackle Trent Williams has made it clear where the 49ers stand on the opportunity in front of them.
"(The number one seed is) important," Williams said post-game. "It's not end-all be-all, but it's definitely important. We got two playoff teams coming up, so I'm just more excited to see how we match up. Can we continue to play the football that we're proud of, the football that we played tonight?
"Because it's a great chance that we could see one of those two teams in the playoffs, as well. So, the number one seed, obviously it's a path to that, but it's not the one thing in our mind right now, especially not mine."
That said, with no surprise at all, now that they have reached the playoffs, Williams and the 49ers will obviously look to go as far as possible.
"You play the game to win the Super Bowl, right?" Williams said. "There's no second place, there's no third place, there's no consolation prize. I think every team feels like if we can't win the Super Bowl, it's like no way I can call this season a success.
"Would I call it a bust? No, I wouldn't call it a bust. I think that's a harsh term. But the goal is to compete for a Super Bowl. If you're not doing that, I don't think you can accomplish the goals you set out to."
"I just think we need to get to the point where we're playing the football that we know can win football games, and if we take that into the playoffs, anything can happen."
The 49ers are now two home wins away from achieving something that looked impossible only a few months ago.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal