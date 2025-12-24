The 49ers have their sights set on the No. 1 seed

The San Francisco 49ers responded to clinching a playoff spot with a 48–27 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The performance was the most complete showing from the offense all season. Brock Purdy recorded the most touchdowns by a 49ers quarterback since Steve Young’s six-touchdown performance in the Super Bowl, and every key offensive contributor delivered one of their best performances of the 2023 season.

The 49ers are now 11–4 on the season, with two regular-season games remaining against the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks. Victories in both would clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Trent Williams sheds light on the 49ers' playoff mentality

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Although the pressure of qualifying for the playoffs has been removed, securing the No. 1 seed remains a priority due to the clear advantage of an extra week off. Notably, the 49ers reached the Super Bowl in both 2019 and 2023 after clinching the top seed.

Left tackle Trent Williams has made it clear where the 49ers stand on the opportunity in front of them.

"(The number one seed is) important," Williams said post-game. "It's not end-all be-all, but it's definitely important. We got two playoff teams coming up, so I'm just more excited to see how we match up. Can we continue to play the football that we're proud of, the football that we played tonight?

"Because it's a great chance that we could see one of those two teams in the playoffs, as well. So, the number one seed, obviously it's a path to that, but it's not the one thing in our mind right now, especially not mine."

That said, with no surprise at all, now that they have reached the playoffs, Williams and the 49ers will obviously look to go as far as possible.

"You play the game to win the Super Bowl, right?" Williams said. "There's no second place, there's no third place, there's no consolation prize. I think every team feels like if we can't win the Super Bowl, it's like no way I can call this season a success.

"Would I call it a bust? No, I wouldn't call it a bust. I think that's a harsh term. But the goal is to compete for a Super Bowl. If you're not doing that, I don't think you can accomplish the goals you set out to."

"I just think we need to get to the point where we're playing the football that we know can win football games, and if we take that into the playoffs, anything can happen."

The 49ers are now two home wins away from achieving something that looked impossible only a few months ago.

