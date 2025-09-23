All 49ers

Mac Jones is developing instant chemistry with this 49ers playmaker

This connection was highlighted in Week 3.

Henry Cheal

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10).
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10). / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers are 3-0 to start the season, with backup quarterback Mac Jones going 2-0 after replacing the injured Brock Purdy.

Three hard-fought victories are a testament to the organization’s resilience in the face of injury challenges that never seem to end.

However, in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, a promising linkup emerged - one that shone through and should give San Francisco reason for optimism, considering the significant injury turnover.

Mac Jones and Ricky Pearsall's growing chemistry may prove crucial

Jones had a solid game on Sunday. It wasn’t as impressive as his performance against the New Orleans Saints the week before, but he showed grit and resilience in several key moments that helped secure the 49ers’ 3-0 record. This becomes even more noteworthy considering he got banged up himself late in the game.

His steady performance enabled Ricky Pearsall to shine, finishing with 8 catches on 11 targets for 117 yards — and securing what was arguably the game’s most crucial reception on 4th and 2.

Ricky Pearsal
Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) makes a catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

"Yeah, it was my alert on the play. We don't really throw it that often, so it was just a great catch," Jones shared post-match. "I don't know how he caught that [laughs], but it was a great job in the game. He was open a lot. I could have hit him even more, so I'll watch the tape and see how I can get him the ball more. Ricky did a great job."

Jones explained that his chemistry with the first-rounder has largely developed over the offseason and shared that Ricky’s attributes allow him to do his job effectively.

"Honestly, I got a lot of reps with Ricky in OTAs and training camp. He was kind of hurt and was working back in and stuff. So, got a lot of reps with him and I loved watching him in college.

"I'm like a secret fan of him because I just enjoyed his tape and like watching him on highlights. So he's a really fast guy. He's really twitchy and then has straight-line speed.

"In and out of his cut speed is really, really good, probably the best I've seen. He just does a good job on those in breakers and then out breakers too. And then that catch at the end was amazing. So he is a guy who just makes plays."

While it’s still uncertain whether Purdy will return for Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones and Pearsall's synergy will be key to maintaining the team’s perfect win record.

Read More

feed

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News