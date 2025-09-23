Mac Jones is developing instant chemistry with this 49ers playmaker
The 49ers are 3-0 to start the season, with backup quarterback Mac Jones going 2-0 after replacing the injured Brock Purdy.
Three hard-fought victories are a testament to the organization’s resilience in the face of injury challenges that never seem to end.
However, in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, a promising linkup emerged - one that shone through and should give San Francisco reason for optimism, considering the significant injury turnover.
Mac Jones and Ricky Pearsall's growing chemistry may prove crucial
Jones had a solid game on Sunday. It wasn’t as impressive as his performance against the New Orleans Saints the week before, but he showed grit and resilience in several key moments that helped secure the 49ers’ 3-0 record. This becomes even more noteworthy considering he got banged up himself late in the game.
His steady performance enabled Ricky Pearsall to shine, finishing with 8 catches on 11 targets for 117 yards — and securing what was arguably the game’s most crucial reception on 4th and 2.
"Yeah, it was my alert on the play. We don't really throw it that often, so it was just a great catch," Jones shared post-match. "I don't know how he caught that [laughs], but it was a great job in the game. He was open a lot. I could have hit him even more, so I'll watch the tape and see how I can get him the ball more. Ricky did a great job."
Jones explained that his chemistry with the first-rounder has largely developed over the offseason and shared that Ricky’s attributes allow him to do his job effectively.
"Honestly, I got a lot of reps with Ricky in OTAs and training camp. He was kind of hurt and was working back in and stuff. So, got a lot of reps with him and I loved watching him in college.
"I'm like a secret fan of him because I just enjoyed his tape and like watching him on highlights. So he's a really fast guy. He's really twitchy and then has straight-line speed.
"In and out of his cut speed is really, really good, probably the best I've seen. He just does a good job on those in breakers and then out breakers too. And then that catch at the end was amazing. So he is a guy who just makes plays."
While it’s still uncertain whether Purdy will return for Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones and Pearsall's synergy will be key to maintaining the team’s perfect win record.