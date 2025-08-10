All 49ers

Mac Jones Shares Thoughts on 49ers Preseason Debut Against Broncos

Mac Jones earned a touchdown on his opening drive.

Henry Cheal

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium.
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones began his new chapter in red and gold by leading a touchdown drive to open the game.

The 49ers opened their preseason with a 30-9 defeat to the Denver Broncos on Saturday evening.

Mac Jones discusses his 49ers debut

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during drills on the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Even if it was preseason, Jones made an instant impression on debut by converting a touchdown on the opening drive.

The QB2 completed an eight-play, 71-yard drive to give the Niners the lead in the first quarter.

The highlight came on the third play, when Jones fired an impressive 50-yard completion to rookie wide receiver Jordan Watkins on third down.

When asked about his performance, Jones said that getting back into game action will help him ease into the rhythm of things.

"It felt pretty good to just be back playing football. It's been a minute since everyone has played football in a real game. For me, I'm on a new team again and you just get more comfortable as time goes along," said Jones to the media post-game.

"I definitely started off fast against their [number] one defense, which was good. I felt like the guys answered the question there, we just have to play better in the other two drives. The good news is, we get, hopefully another chance next week to go do it."

Jones shares how he's already adapting to Shanahan's system

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes the football against Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Based on his performance, the 2021 first-round pick showed he’s ready to step up if needed.

Since joining the 49ers in March, the 26-year-old has highlighted what’s helped him quickly adapt to head coach Kyle Shanahan’s system.

"I think just focusing on my footwork and my reads and just doing what I've been coached to do," he said. "I'm trying to apply that. I've done a good job in practice and I did a decent job tonight, but really I just want to keep improving.

"That's going to take time, no matter what offence you're in. We've been working hard at it and I've got a lot of room to grow, so I'm looking forward to the challenge of getting better each day."

Jones will likely play in the next two preseason matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, though Purdy has expressed a desire to gain some match sharpness as well.

Though Jones will very likely keep his QB2 status, the 49ers should closely monitor their quarterback depth, especially after fourth-string quarterback Carter Bradley put in a lacklustre performance.

