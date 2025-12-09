Why the next three weeks could determine who the 49ers backup QB is

The San Francisco 49ers opened the practice window for rookie quarterback Kurtis Rourke. The move is not impactful to the 2025 roster as Rourke would be the number three quarterback, and they may not even activate him after his 21-day window expires. Still, the next three weeks may be important for the 49ers when it comes to the construction of the 2026 roster.

Can Kurtis Rourke prove he can be a backup for the San Francisco 49ers?

The 49ers have a big decision to make with Mac Jones. He is on a reasonable contract, and they could trade him for a pretty substantial return at this point. Of course, the team needs to trust they have a good option to replace him at the number two spot before they make the move. One easy way to solidify that is Rourke.

Rourke tore his ACL, so this is the earliest he could get healthy. That means Rourke did not have an offseason, training camp, or any real practice on an NFL field. That is why the 49ers opened his window even if he is not going to be activated in three weeks. He gets three weeks on a real NFL practice field, even if it is in a limited capacity.

He can work hands-on with the coaching staff, and the team can give him things to work on in the offseason. It is an important time.

If Rouke looks good, flashes, or just shows the poise that makes them think that he is what they thought when they were intrigued pre-draft, it may be enough for them to make a move on Jones. Rourke was a seventh-round pick with an ACL injury; who knows how high he would have been if he were healthy, or in this draft?

If they watch him and think that he is not what they expected, he is still behind in his recovery or he has some issues that will take a full season to iron out, they will either need to look for an outside option, or they will need to keep Jones.

It is obviously not a make-or-break situation here, and the 49ers may think that if Rourke won the backup job that would be icing on the cake anyway. Still, it is a big chance for Rourke, and there is a ripple effect if anything significant does happen over the next three weeks.

This is a situation worth following.

