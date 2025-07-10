Will 49ers Rookie Mykel Williams be a Bust in 2025?
Mykel Williams has a ton of pressure to perform this year.
The 49ers drafted him with the 11th pick a few months ago, and their track record of drafting players in Round 1 is not good. Think Solomon Thomas, Reuben Foster, Javon Kinlaw and Trey Lance. Now, Williams needs to prove that he's not the next in a long line of 49ers busts, according to Bleacher Report.
"The Georgia product may eventually be an NFL star, but he could easily underwhelm as a rookie," writes Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
"Williams entered the draft with intriguing physical traits but with limited proven production (14 sacks in three seasons). He may not step into a significant rookie role either, as the 49ers traded for Bryce Huff post-draft to help complement Nick Bosa on the edge.
"Most fans expect first-round picks to be instant difference-makers, but Williams may be looking at a developmental year in 2025."
Not only will Williams have to beat out Huff for snaps, he also will have to beat out veteran Yetur Gross-Matos, whose salary cap number is nearly two times greater than Williams' this year. And they play the same position. Both are defensive ends in the base defense who move to defensive tackle on passing downs. And Gross-Matos is 27 while Williams is 21.
Granted, Gross-Matos has an extensive injury history, but so does Williams. Both of them missed mandatory minicamp a few weeks ago. Whichever one can stay healthy most likely will start Week 1.