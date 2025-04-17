All 49ers

NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Offensive Tackle with Short Arms

This is a perfectly reasonable pick.

Grant Cohn

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell (OL05) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The NFL Draft is a week away and the 49ers currently own the 11th pick. Who will they take?

For most of the offseason, the experts primarily expected the 49ers to take a defensive lineman with their first pick. But this year's draft is incredibly deep on the defensive line and the 49ers need an offensive tackle, too. And those are hard to find. Almost as hard to find as quarterbacks.

That's why USA Today's Jack McKessy projects the 49ers to take LSU's Will Campbell with the 11th pick.

"Trent Williams will be 37 in July, and Colton McKivitz will hit free agency next year," writes McKessy. "And even though San Francisco lost several of its starters on the defensive line, this simulation saw a good opportunity to fill another roster need with great value after Campbell slid out of the top 10. The LSU product could help improve a 49ers offensive line that ranked 14th in the NFL in pass-block win rate but 24th in run-block win rate in 2024."

This is a perfectly reasonable pick. Last year, the 49ers were expected to draft an offensive tackle but didn't. After Round 3, John Lynch explained why: "We looked at numerous guys throughout the process. I think when you’re drafting 31st, it’s oftentimes hard to find a tackle that you really love. And we like our tackles as they stand right now. We like our depth with Jaylon Moore being a really talented guy who can play the swing role."

Now, Moore is on the Chiefs, Williams is a year older, McKivitz is a year away from free agency and the 49ers have the 11th pick, meaning they're in position to take an offensive tackle they love.

And in this scenario, I think they'd love Kelvin Banks Jr., not Campbell. Because Campbell's are so short, he might have to move to guard or even center.

