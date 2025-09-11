Nick Bosa raves about this 'incredibly important piece' to the 49ers
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa rarely says much, but when he does speak in detail, it's usually for a good reason.
The 49ers defeated their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, 17–13 in Week 1, with the secondary exceeding expectations despite an influx of rookies.
But Bosa acknowledged that the performance came down to one key influence.
Unsurprisingly, Robert Saleh is the 'incredibly important piece'
Bosa credited the work of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as a key factor.
Saleh’s return to the City by the Bay earlier this year was a welcome surprise and a move that could fix the year-on-year secondary struggles that began when he left to become the New York Jets head coach.
The San Francisco Standard shared that the 49ers ranked second in defense during their 2019 Super Bowl run, before dropping to eighth and 14th in 2020 and 2021. Although they bounced back to first in 2022, the 49ers slipped to 10th and 26th in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
“I missed my whole second year [with a torn ACL], so I’ve only had him basically for one year,” Bosa said to MMQB's Albert Breer. “I was a rookie, still figuring things out. He came back, and I’ve been in it now, and I’ve had different coaches and experienced different things. He’s an incredibly important piece. He’s like a Kyle Shanahan on defense. Very smart and puts in the hours and makes sure he puts us in the right situations...
"He knows where the league is going on a year-to-year basis. He evolves with the NFL."
Bosa explained that in his rookie year, the 49ers went to the Super Bowl, and he believes a similar run could be possible as the rookies continue to develop.
"In 2019, we did this well and we can do it again. With the rookies, if you can talk to him, and have a conversation, you will learn so much.”
Saleh's influence extends further as the rookies have already expressed their admiration for working under him.
Even tight end George Kittle shared before training camp that Saleh's return is "the underlying headline" of the offseason.
It has only been one game, but the optimism surrounding the secondary gives the 49ers one less thing to worry about.
The 49ers can count themselves lucky that Saleh agreed to return to his previous role, and frankly, the organization would do well to consider him for head coach in the future.