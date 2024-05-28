Nick Bosa Says Kyle Shanahan Asked Him to Come to 49ers OTAs
SANTA CLARA -- Nick Bosa showed up to 49ers OTAs this year for the first time since he was a rookie. Here's why.
Q: Why attend these voluntary sessions?
BOSA: "It's just good to get around the new guys. We have a lot of new faces this year, so just helping the new guys out. I don't think there has been a normal offseason for me. We had Covid, my injury and the contract situation. It's a new year. I want to be around. It's good to be around."
Q: How do you feel physically?
BOSA: "I feel really good. I think it has been one of my better offseasons. It was a long year, so I took it nice and slow to get back into it. I'm not as young as I once was, so I'm taking it a little slower, but everything is great. I'm feeling as good as I've felt. I'm excited to get some practice in. Last year it was kind of tough getting thrown in Week 1 after a walkthrough. That's another reason I'm excited to be here -- just to get practicing. In-season practice is one thing, but actually being able to work your stuff and not have a game coming up is good."
Q: What's the overall feeling around the group?
BOSA: "It feels good. It has been a couple days for me. I like all the new guys. I'm getting to know everybody. The past is in the past and we're ready to go."
Q: Did you come to OTAs because you felt not going last year affected your season?
BOSA: "No, I don't think that's one of the reasons. I just talked to Kyle Shanahan. He stated how he felt about why it would be good for me to be here and asked if I agreed, and I 100 percent did agree. It's not like I'm missing too much. Out here it's a little less workload than I'm doing back home, so it's a good active recovery for me and I'm getting football work in, so that's good. It's not compromising my training at all and I get to meet all the guys, so that's positive."