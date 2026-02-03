Why These Two 49ers Plays Should be Considered for Moment of the Year

On Thursday, February 5th, the 15th NFL Honors will take place at the iconic Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

The 49ers currently have a player or coach in contention for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and the Salute to Service Award.

But the San Francisco 49ers have two standout plays that should be considered for the Moment of the Year award, too.

These two plays will live long in the memory, adding gravitas to an already remarkable season in which the 49ers went 12-5 and refused to let injuries define them.

Let’s break down these two plays.

1. Jauan Jennings' touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey vs. the Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The first play fans will remember from this season? Jauan Jennings’ touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey in the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles. On a perfectly executed trick play, Brock Purdy handed off to Jennings, who then fired a pinpoint 29-yard diamond pass to McCaffrey.

It was the first play of the final quarter, giving the 49ers a 17–16 lead. The play was flashy, but its significance helped secure the game later that quarter. Against all odds, the 49ers defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions on their home turf. The Eagles even rested their star players and came into the game healthier. From that moment on, momentum was firmly on their side. Under extreme pressure, the 49ers executed a brilliantly creative play that energized the entire team.

2. Brock Purdy's throw to Jake Tonges to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) catches the ball for a touchdown being defended by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

George Kittle went down with a hamstring injury in the second quarter, dealing the 49ers a nightmare start as he's their best receiver. But Purdy rose to the challenge while combating what proved to be turf toe. With seconds left, he launched an immaculate pass to backup tight end Jake Tonges, sealing a dramatic road win in Seattle.

With added context, the play extended Purdy’s unbeaten streak against their divisional rivals on the road during the regular season, but this time, Jake Tonges became the hero. The pass and catch echoed the legendary “The Catch,” and with Tonges having never made a reception before, the moment was even more remarkable. It was not a fluke either. Tonges went on to secure multiple touchdowns and played a key role while Kittle missed nearly half the season. He's a player the 49ers must keep for next season.

