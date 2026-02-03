Why These Two 49ers Plays Should be Considered for Moment of the Year
In this story:
On Thursday, February 5th, the 15th NFL Honors will take place at the iconic Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.
The 49ers currently have a player or coach in contention for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and the Salute to Service Award.
But the San Francisco 49ers have two standout plays that should be considered for the Moment of the Year award, too.
These two plays will live long in the memory, adding gravitas to an already remarkable season in which the 49ers went 12-5 and refused to let injuries define them.
Let’s break down these two plays.
1. Jauan Jennings' touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey vs. the Philadelphia Eagles
The first play fans will remember from this season? Jauan Jennings’ touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey in the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles. On a perfectly executed trick play, Brock Purdy handed off to Jennings, who then fired a pinpoint 29-yard diamond pass to McCaffrey.
It was the first play of the final quarter, giving the 49ers a 17–16 lead. The play was flashy, but its significance helped secure the game later that quarter. Against all odds, the 49ers defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions on their home turf. The Eagles even rested their star players and came into the game healthier. From that moment on, momentum was firmly on their side. Under extreme pressure, the 49ers executed a brilliantly creative play that energized the entire team.
2. Brock Purdy's throw to Jake Tonges to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1
George Kittle went down with a hamstring injury in the second quarter, dealing the 49ers a nightmare start as he's their best receiver. But Purdy rose to the challenge while combating what proved to be turf toe. With seconds left, he launched an immaculate pass to backup tight end Jake Tonges, sealing a dramatic road win in Seattle.
With added context, the play extended Purdy’s unbeaten streak against their divisional rivals on the road during the regular season, but this time, Jake Tonges became the hero. The pass and catch echoed the legendary “The Catch,” and with Tonges having never made a reception before, the moment was even more remarkable. It was not a fluke either. Tonges went on to secure multiple touchdowns and played a key role while Kittle missed nearly half the season. He's a player the 49ers must keep for next season.
Read More
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal