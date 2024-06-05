Nick Sorensen Assesses the 49ers' New Defensive Ends
SANTA CLARA -- Two of the 49ers' most important additions this offseason were defensive ends Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos.
Those two replaced Chase Young and Randy Gregory, who made no impact for the 49ers. So far through OTAs and minicamp, Floyd and Gross-Matos appear to be upgrades.
Here's what rookie defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen said about Leonard and Gross-Matos on Wednesday, courtesy of the 49ers P.R. department.
ME: There’s no pads, but what are you seeing from the two new defense ends, DL Leonard, Floyd and DL Yetur Gross-Matos?
SORENSEN: “A lot of explosiveness. You're right, it's hard to evaluate D-Linemen. But you still watch all the individual and stuff like that. They know how to practice too, so it's like you want to show the explosiveness and every now and then when you get a chance to win, let's win, but stay away from the quarterback. And obviously Leonard's got a ton of experience in doing that for so long. The other thing too about them that I see is like, they're studs, like stud guys. They just go. Leonard acts like he’s just barely trying to make the team. He just goes every single day. He doesn't get tired. That part's been awesome, him and Yetur, and [DL] Jordan [Elliott] was going the same way. I feel like all the guys that we brought in are 49er guys, all the rookies, whether they're drafted or undrafted, all the free agents. And that's to me why this offseason's been so fun. It's been so fun because our guys have worked so hard and including our coaches. When you put hard work into it and then you start to see it come out in the communication and dealing with the shifts and the motions that our offense gives us that a lot of the league does as well, it makes it really, really fun, especially when they're working so hard.”