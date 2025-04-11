All 49ers

One Obvious Day 2 Draft Target for the 49ers

I have serious doubts if this player will make it out of the first round, but if he does, the 49ers should be all over him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates after sacking Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Jack Lausch (not pictured) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates after sacking Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Jack Lausch (not pictured) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

All eyes are on the 49ers with their 11th pick in the NFL draft.

However, their picks after that are important as well since they are picking fairly high in every round. There will still be solid players for them to acquire and boost their ranks on Day 2 of the draft.

It's a little tough to predict which players will be available in rounds 2 and 3. However, Pro Football Network thinks Michigan's Kenneth Grant, one of the better defensive tackle prospects, will be there.

Grant is a player that a lot of draft experts and mock drafts believe will go in the first round. I don't see how Grant slips past all 32 teams, but if he does, he's an obvious Day 2 target for the 49ers. They need to put a full-court press on him.

Here is Pro Football Network's explanation for him being the 49ers' target.

"The 49ers haven’t had a consistent disruptive presence on the interior of the defensive line since DeForest Buckner left after the 2019 season. San Francisco struggled against the run a season ago, ranking 28th in EPA per rush and 25th in run defense success rate. Kenneth Grant is a freakish athlete for his size, and he possesses the power and quickness to become a true game-wrecker as a run stuffer and pass rusher. His performance against elite competition suggests he’s ready to come in and be a Day 1 contributor and offer three-down value."

The explanation is a hysterical one for two reasons. On one hand, it's because Grant is a no-brainer to target when the 49ers make their pick in the second round. They should even trade up for him.

On the other hand, the explanation props him up so much like he's a first-round caliber prospect, which he is. So, I don't see how he slides out of Day 1 into Day 2.

If he does, I doubt he continues to descend to the 49ers in the second round. Someone in front of them will surely pick him up or leapfrog in front of them to take him.

He's that good of a player and would be a steal to anyone in the second round.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News