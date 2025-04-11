One Obvious Day 2 Draft Target for the 49ers
All eyes are on the 49ers with their 11th pick in the NFL draft.
However, their picks after that are important as well since they are picking fairly high in every round. There will still be solid players for them to acquire and boost their ranks on Day 2 of the draft.
It's a little tough to predict which players will be available in rounds 2 and 3. However, Pro Football Network thinks Michigan's Kenneth Grant, one of the better defensive tackle prospects, will be there.
Grant is a player that a lot of draft experts and mock drafts believe will go in the first round. I don't see how Grant slips past all 32 teams, but if he does, he's an obvious Day 2 target for the 49ers. They need to put a full-court press on him.
Here is Pro Football Network's explanation for him being the 49ers' target.
"The 49ers haven’t had a consistent disruptive presence on the interior of the defensive line since DeForest Buckner left after the 2019 season. San Francisco struggled against the run a season ago, ranking 28th in EPA per rush and 25th in run defense success rate. Kenneth Grant is a freakish athlete for his size, and he possesses the power and quickness to become a true game-wrecker as a run stuffer and pass rusher. His performance against elite competition suggests he’s ready to come in and be a Day 1 contributor and offer three-down value."
The explanation is a hysterical one for two reasons. On one hand, it's because Grant is a no-brainer to target when the 49ers make their pick in the second round. They should even trade up for him.
On the other hand, the explanation props him up so much like he's a first-round caliber prospect, which he is. So, I don't see how he slides out of Day 1 into Day 2.
If he does, I doubt he continues to descend to the 49ers in the second round. Someone in front of them will surely pick him up or leapfrog in front of them to take him.
He's that good of a player and would be a steal to anyone in the second round.