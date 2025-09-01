The one thing keeping the 49ers in Super Bowl contention
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most top-heavy teams in the NFL, and the majority of their talent comes on offense. So, it should be no surprise that Pro Football Focus listed the offensive star talent as the biggest strength in their recent season preview.
San Francisco 49ers' star power is their biggest strength
When healthy — a big caveat of late — the 49ers have as much offensive firepower as any NFL team. Brock Purdy is an above-average starting quarterback. Christian McCaffrey was the best running back in the NFL in 2023. Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall comprise a solid group of young wide receivers. George Kittle is the best tight end in the NFL, and the offensive line is a solid unit headlined by Trent Williams and Dominick Puni. If McCaffrey, Aiyuk and Williams, in particular, are healthy, the 49ers still have a dangerous offensive unit.- Dalton Wasserman
When healthy, Trent Williams is the best left tackle in the NFL. Most would agree that George Kittle is the most well-rounded tight end in the NFL, and the same could be said of Christian McCaffrey. The team could boast three All-Pro-level talents every single week on the offensive side of the football.
Brock Purdy was once in an MVP conversation himself, so that gives you four players with a very legitimate track record.
Brandon Aiyuk is coming back from an ACL injury, but he was paid like one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and after his 2023 campaign, you could not find a list leaving him outside the top ten pass catchers.
This article even mentions Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, and Dominick Puni as star power players. Puni is banged up but could make that leap this year. The team is hoping that Jennings and Pearsall can take the leap into consistent play that makes them household names.
Still, just adding in a healthy Puni and Aiyuk gives them six star-level players on offense and two that are ascending or have the talent to get there. With just 11 players starting on offense, having somewhere between six to eight star players would make you the most dangerous offense in the NFL.
Jake Brendel, Ben Bartch, and Colton McKivitz are not quite on that level, but when you have the support system that they do, it makes it tougher to see them getting exposed.
The opinions on the 49ers are all over the place this season and that makes sense. With this type of potential and upside, there is no doubt that they could make a run to the Super Bowl. However, they are currently constructed in a manner that leaves little depth and a small margin for error when it comes to these star players. You would rather have enough stars to be dependent on them than no stars at all, but they are not built to survive key injuries. Will this cost them?