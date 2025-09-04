Patrick Willis says 49ers will reach playoffs if this falls into place
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis has made his expectations clear for the upcoming season.
The 49ers can't afford a repeat of their disappointing 6-11 season in 2024, and Willis is still expecting a bounce-back year.
Willis: 49ers' fate rests on rookies
The front office made significant changes in the offseason, replacing key defensive players like Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and Charvarius Ward.
With several key operators gone, the 49ers face a mini-rebuild, but the rookies provide additional depth, and Willis believes their impact could define the outcome of the season.
"It's a new team, it's a new year. They still have some pieces, but they don't have the same exact pieces today. The pieces they let go were some big pieces, and I don't think you can just refill them like that," Willis shared with Forbes.
"I still feel like they have a team full of veteran guys that if they come together, and a few of those young guys really get behind them and really step in, they can really shock us."
While the rookies will understandably take time to integrate, it’s important to remember that the organization retained Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, and also extended Deommodore Lenoir to a five-year deal last November.
This trio, in particular, will play a significant leadership role in the secondary, which Willis believes could help sneak the team into a playoff position.
"They still have some veteran leadership in positions that I think that if they’re healthy, they’re still some of the best in football," he said.
"When you have those kinds of players, you can still win some football games. I don't know how many games they will win. I just hope that they win enough to get into the playoffs, because then anything is possible. I'm optimistic, I'm going to be faithful."
The 49ers should make the playoffs
A realistic position should see the 49ers make the playoffs.
Though the front office is clearly taking a one-game-at-a-time approach, the franchise needs to aim for a playoff spot given the weapons they have on both sides of the ball.
It's expected that there will be blimps at various points in the season, given the notable changes. A realistic minimum expectation should be at least 10 wins.
Not to get too carried away, but with the franchise hosting the Super Bowl in February, there’s a chance for a perfect fairytale ending, especially after all the near misses in recent years.