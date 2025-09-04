All 49ers

Patrick Willis says 49ers will reach playoffs if this falls into place

This defines the 49ers' season.

Henry Cheal

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers former linebacker Patrick Willis walks on the field during halftime against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers former linebacker Patrick Willis walks on the field during halftime against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis has made his expectations clear for the upcoming season.

The 49ers can't afford a repeat of their disappointing 6-11 season in 2024, and Willis is still expecting a bounce-back year.

Willis: 49ers' fate rests on rookies

Patrick Willi
Sep 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis reacts prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The front office made significant changes in the offseason, replacing key defensive players like Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and Charvarius Ward.

With several key operators gone, the 49ers face a mini-rebuild, but the rookies provide additional depth, and Willis believes their impact could define the outcome of the season.

"It's a new team, it's a new year. They still have some pieces, but they don't have the same exact pieces today. The pieces they let go were some big pieces, and I don't think you can just refill them like that," Willis shared with Forbes.

"I still feel like they have a team full of veteran guys that if they come together, and a few of those young guys really get behind them and really step in, they can really shock us."

While the rookies will understandably take time to integrate, it’s important to remember that the organization retained Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, and also extended Deommodore Lenoir to a five-year deal last November.

This trio, in particular, will play a significant leadership role in the secondary, which Willis believes could help sneak the team into a playoff position.

"They still have some veteran leadership in positions that I think that if they’re healthy, they’re still some of the best in football," he said.

"When you have those kinds of players, you can still win some football games. I don't know how many games they will win. I just hope that they win enough to get into the playoffs, because then anything is possible. I'm optimistic, I'm going to be faithful."

The 49ers should make the playoffs

San Francisco 49er
Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Curtis Robinson (59) celebrates with teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

A realistic position should see the 49ers make the playoffs.

Though the front office is clearly taking a one-game-at-a-time approach, the franchise needs to aim for a playoff spot given the weapons they have on both sides of the ball.

It's expected that there will be blimps at various points in the season, given the notable changes. A realistic minimum expectation should be at least 10 wins.

Not to get too carried away, but with the franchise hosting the Super Bowl in February, there’s a chance for a perfect fairytale ending, especially after all the near misses in recent years.

Read More

feed

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News