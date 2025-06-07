PFF: 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall is Poised for Bigger Role in 2025
People expect big things from Ricky Pearsall this year.
He was a first-round pick last year, but he got shot right before the season started, so he didn't have a breakout performance until Week 17 against the Lions. Now, Deebo Samuel is gone and Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL, and that's why Pro Football Focus believes that Pearsall is poised for a bigger role.
"Pearsall missed the first six weeks of the season after recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest just before Week 1," writes PFF's Ryan Smith. "He had a productive second half of the season after his return, catching 31 of 44 targets for 400 yards and three touchdowns.
"The 49ers traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in March, creating a path for Pearsall to step into a bigger role in 2025. Samuel graded out no lower than 70.9 in his six years with the team, so San Francisco will be counting on Pearsall to produce in a big way moving forward."
Pearsall will turn 25 in September, so he's not particularly young. And he's injured already. He pulled his hamstring before OTAs even began and the 49ers are holding him out until training camp to be cautious. Last year, he missed most of OTAs and training camp with shoulder and hamstring injuries, so he has to prove he can stay healthy before he can take on a bigger role.
Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Jordan Watkins has been one of the 49ers' standout performers so far this offseason.
Pearsall has competition.