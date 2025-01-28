PFF Says Jordan Elliott was the 49ers' Worst Signing of 2024
The 49ers had a great draft last year, but free agency didn't go so well.
They brought in lots of journeymen veterans who didn't make much of an impact. Their best signing according to Pro Football Focus was cornerback Isaac Yiadom who excelled against the run but struggled in coverage, which is unfortunate considering covering is a cornerback's no. 1 job.
The 49ers' worst signing according to PFF was defensive tackle Jordan Elliott.
"Elliott struggled in what could be his lone season in San Francisco, as he did during his four years in Cleveland," writes PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman. "His 47.6 overall grade is actually the second-highest of his career, but it certainly isn’t the mark of a starting-caliber player."
To be fair to Elliott, the 49ers didn't sign him to be a starter -- they signed him to back up Javon Hargrave, who tore his triceps in a Week 3 loss to the Rams. That's when the 49ers put Elliott into the starting lineup.
I would argue their worst signing was linebacker De'Vondre Campbell because the 49ers signed him to start until Dre Greenlaw returned from a torn Achilles tendon. Campbell was awful all season and then he quit midgame after getting benched for Greenlaw during his regular-season debut. Instead of Campbell, the 49ers could have signed someone good such as Bobby Wagner who was available.
This season, the 49ers have to sign at least one player in free agency who will improve their roster. They failed to do that a year ago.