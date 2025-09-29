Postgame scuffle ignites new rivalry between 49ers and Jaguars
The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, caused a bit of controversy this week when he brought up legal sign-stealing involving Liam Coen, the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Saleh admitted that what they do is legal, but also used the term stealing, which caused a bit of controversy. Kyle Shanahan tried to play it down during the week and noted that the comment was actually a compliment and not an insult to the new head coach. Liam Coen played it down during the week and said he would not discuss it, but did mention he does have a group of assistants who help him with their scouting on tendencies.
It seemed like a media-created non-story for the most part, but the flames picked up after the Jaguars' Week 4 victory over the 49ers. During the time to shake hands and talk after the game, there was a clip that is going around of Coen being held back by his starting center, Robert Hainsey, as he yells at Saleh.
It appears as though Saleh is standing up for himself, or at least chirping back to some degree. With the addition of this context, it is clear that the story is not going to go away.
To be fair to Coen, this is mainly a bad look on Saleh. Saleh may have misspoke or may have meant for it to be a compliment, but he knows how it came off, and he may not care. Either way, he was adding gas to the fire, and he did it completely unprompted.
Saleh is clearly carrying a bit of anger from his past stop with the New York Jets. His last game was against the Vikings, and he noted that it was assistants from that staff who are now with Coen in Jacksonville that are so good with it.
So, Saleh got a chance to be head coach, he did not do well enough, he found an excuse, and he took a passive-aggressive shot at them, thinking he could get in a minor dig.
It makes sense for Coen to stand up for his staff. At the same time, Coen could have let it go, and the story would have died; no one would remember this. Now, anytime Coen and Saleh square off, all eyes will be on this story again.
The Jacksonville Jaguars did get the last laugh in this game, and it appeared as though the Jaguars' defense had enough of a read on the 49ers' offense, considering the four turnovers. So, Saleh lost the first time, got mad about it, and lost to them again. Not a good day for a great coordinator.