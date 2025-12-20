49ers Make it Clear How They Feel About DeForest Buckner

For the second time since they traded him, the San Francisco 49ers will face DeForest Buckner and the Indianapolis Colts.

Or at least, that’s how it is trending. Buckner has been on the Injured Reserve list since Week 10 with a neck injury. If he doesn’t play, the 49ers will exhale.

Buckner is a monstrous player. The 49ers are well aware of that. He was a keystone player for them when Kyle Shanahan first arrived in 2017.

The success of 2019 can be partially attributed to Buckner. And then, the 49ers traded him in 2020. By no means was it an easy decision for them.

Several moves were in flux because of the trade. However, there is no love lost. Not from the 49ers’ side, at least. All week, the 49ers have been making it clear how they feel about Buckner.

DeForest Buckner will always be admired

It’s that they have nothing but the utmost love, admiration, and respect for him.

“Anytime you've got, from a cultural standpoint, when you first get into the building and you're trying to set something, and not to speak for Kyle [Shanahan], but when your best players are your hardest workers, it makes it so easy,” said Robert Saleh. “And Buck is relentless, absolutely relentless in terms of his everyday process.”

“And then on top of it, he's an unbelievable person, an unbelievable leader, an unbelievable teammate. He checks every single box from a football standpoint. And when you have guys like that on your team, it makes it very easy to shift a culture.”

Buckner has continued to have an amazing career. Keeping him would’ve been stellar for the 49ers, but one they believed was necessary.

“Buck looks like the same guy to me. Buck was huge for us,” Kyle Shanahan said. “Such a stud of a person when we got here. He was a dude who just did things the right way, just to me naturally that must come from how he was raised, coming out of college, whatever it was.

"But, he did things the right way from day one. Such a good talent. One of the main reasons we had such a good, I started with him on the D-Line in ‘19 and was very grateful for my time here with Buck.”

If Buckner does get activated off of Injured Reserve, and I’m sure he’s pushing for it, expect him to be revved up to show the 49ers what they sent packing.

