Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Cowboys Divisional Playoff Game

The 49ers haven't beaten a team as good as Dallas this season.

The best teams the 49ers have beaten are the Chargers and the Dolphins, and both got eliminated from the playoffs last week. The only team that's still alive which the 49ers have played is the Chiefs, who beat them 44-23.

The Cowboys probably aren't as good as the Kansas City team the 49ers faced that day, but they're quite good. They're 13-5. They play in the toughest division in the NFL. They have the best pass rush the 49ers have faced all season, and on offense they have serious firepower plus a quarterback in Dak Prescott who can make all the throws from the pocket and scramble for first downs as well. That's why the Cowboys have scored a whopping 31.2 points per game since Week 13.

Fortunately for the 49ers, their offense has scored 34.6 points per game since Week 13, which is when Brock Purdy became the starting quarterback. That doesn't mean Purdy is a better quarterback than Prescott, but it does mean the 49ers have a more talented offense than Dallas. The 49ers have four premium weapons: Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, while the Cowboys have just two premium weapons: wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard.

In addition, the Cowboys are playing their fourth consecutive road game, they're on a short week and have had two fewer days to rest and prepare for this game than the 49ers. This is a huge disadvantage for the Cowboys. Look for them to start strong but fade in the second half.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 27, Cowboys 23.