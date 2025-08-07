Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 1 is the franchise
In previous seasons, the quarterback has not been the most important player on San Francisco 49ers teams. Kyle Shanahan has built a scheme and a roster that tends to elevate quarterback play in ways that others cannot.
However, now that the team has decided to pay Brock Purdy like he is the franchise, he is officially the most important player on the roster.
Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 1 Brock Purdy
One of the biggest benefits behind Purdy in recent years was his salary. He was a seventh-round pick being paid like it, so the team had financial flexibility compared to every other contender that was paying their quarterback an absurd salary.
The team did not make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, but his massive bump in salary is going to come in the next couple of seasons, and the team will need to find ways to weather that storm. That will mean being less aggressive in free agency and moving on from aging veterans who have questions.
You saw this offseason that the 49ers let Aaron Banks, Talanoa Hufanga, and Dre Greenlaw leave while just hoping for in-house replacements to step into those roles. They have at least eight players from the last two draft classes slated to play significant roles. The team has little margin for error when it comes to their depth. This is all because of Brock Purdy.
So, Purdy has to step his game up to another level. If he does, he has enough pieces, and by playing the most important positions, his play can make them legitimate contenders. However, if he plateaus or tails off, the 49ers will need every last draft pick to hit, or they will face significant consequences.
The play of Purdy does not just impact where the 49ers go this season; it dictates the attitude of the franchise for years to come. The future is now, and the time to see Brock Purdy explode as an NFL veteran has come. Will he be that player?
Rankings up to Number 2
2. Trent Williams
3. Fred Warner
4. Nick Bosa
5. George Kittle
6. Christian McCaffrey
7. Deommodore Lenoir
8. Brandon Aiyuk
9. Mykel Williams
10. Kyle Juszcyzk
11. Ricky Pearsall
12. Jauan Jennings
13. Dominick Puni
14. Renardo Green
15. Colton McKivitz
16. Yetur Gross-Matos
17. Alfred Collins
18. Malik Mustapha
19. Jordan Elliott
20. Blake Brendel
21. Dee Winters
22. Bryce Huff
23. CJ West
24. Kevin Givens
25. Ji’Ayir Brown
26. Tre Brown
27. Upton Stout
28. Jason Pinnock
29. Ben Bartch
30. Spencer Burford