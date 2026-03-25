Giants Manager Surprised Kyle Shanahan Didn’t Win 2025 Coach of the Year

It’s still a mystery how San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t win Coach of the Year during the 2025 NFL season.

He has never won the award in his career, and if there was ever a season where he had a real chance to do so, it was this past year.

It would have been poetic not only because San Francisco itself was hosting the Super Bowl, allowing Kyle Shanahan to receive the award in the City by the Bay, but also as recognition of the remarkable job he did in 2025 when his back was against the wall on numerous occasions.

Tony Vitello heaps praise on 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The decision was even questioned by the newest San Francisco Giants manager, Tony Vitello, who recently began his tenure leading the organization.

“I know everyone thinks the guy that wins the trophy at the end of the year is the best coach, and maybe he did the best job that given year, but it’s hard to say he’s not the best coach in the NFL," shared Vitello on NBC Sports Bay Area.

"Fans sometimes get a little too excited. You’ve got to take into account injuries, and when you start the playoffs in any sport, chaos can happen.

"But consistency to me is what makes a mark and he’s pretty special.”

Let’s not forget that Shanahan guided the 49ers to the brink of a potential No. 1 seed in the NFC despite a revolving door of injuries on both sides of the ball. Injuries are part and parcel of the sport, but Shanahan had to navigate season-ending injuries to Nick Bosa in Week 3 and Fred Warner in Week 6, along with long-term absences for Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle, and Jauan Jennings.

Despite those setbacks, he managed to extract the maximum from players further down the depth chart and kept the team competitive week after week.

The 49ers even defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on their own turf, highlighting what was a remarkable season given the circumstances.

It was certainly memorable, but the 49ers must now address their obvious Achilles’ heel and try to prevent as many injuries as possible.

If the roster can remain healthy and key contributors are available all season long, the team will have a strong chance to compete again, remain among the NFC’s elite, and battle divisional contenders like the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in the ever-competitive NFC West.