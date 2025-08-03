All 49ers

Brock Purdy Needs to Do Less of This for the 49ers in 2025

Purdy developed a bad habit in 2024.

Grant Cohn

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach harasses Brock Purdy (13) in a passing drill during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
If you watch the film, you'll see that Brock Purdy played the best football of his career during his rookie season.

That's when he was trying to prove that he merely belonged in the NFL as a starting quarterback and could run Kyle Shanahan's system. And it was before he injured his throwing elbow.

In 2023, he had his best statistical season, but his arm wasn't fully recovered yet. Which means his passes lacked their usual zip, and so some critics began to call him a dink-and-dunk quarterback.

How Brock Purdy needs to adjust his game

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) works on passing drills during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Then in 2024, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk went down, and so Purdy had to do more than just dink and dunk. He had to force the ball down the field. And he had to show that he was worth more than $50 million per season. So he started doing too much late in close games, which is why he lost so many of them last year.

This offseason, the 49ers want Purdy to get back to doing less, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

"When you give a quarterback a deal like that, there’s a toll to pay, and generally it means more will be foisted on that guy’s shoulders," writes Breer. " Purdy understands that. He also got to a point last year where, admittedly, he tried to do too much to combat the rash of injuries that took down so many of the pieces around him—his coaches gave him cutups to illustrate it in the spring. Which is to say that last year set him up for what he’ll be faced with this year, and going forward.

"He’s a pretty level guy in general, and my sense is that experience will prepare him to handle what’s coming with all the moving parts around him. But there’s no question, his importance to the team is heightened with the amount of transition going on."

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) rolls out to pass during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Interestingly, the coaches put together a whole highlight reel of Purdy making bad decisions and trying to play like a hero instead of executing the offense. I'm sure they talked to him about these tendencies last year during the season. Now, they're driving the point home visually.

It will be fascinating to see if Purdy goes back to playing like he did when he was a rookie, or if he continues hunting big plays simply to justify his contract. Because his backup, Mac Jones, doesn't try to be a playmaker. He just executes the offense the way he's coached to.

Will Purdy get the picture?

