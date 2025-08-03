Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 4 raises the ceiling
Nick Bosa is arguably the most valuable player on the San Francisco 49ers. According to ESPN, he would fetch the most return in a trade. However, after two seasons that were not quite first-team All-Pro quality play, the question is what he can bring in 2025. That is why he sits at number one on the most important 49ers ranking.
Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 4 Nick Bosa
Bosa recorded 34 sacks in 2021-22, the two seasons that led to his contract extension. In the two years since, he has 19.5 sacks. To be fair, 19.5 sacks over two seasons is excellent, and he missed three games last year. However, he had a two-year run where he was right with the best rushers in the NFL, and now he currently sits a tier down. That is not what they paid him for.
Bosa is going to need to dominate this season if the 49ers have any hopes of making a serious Super Bowl run. When you look at the 49ers' sacks by year since Bosa was drafted, they had 48 in 2019, 30 in 2020, 48 in 2021, 44 in 2022, 48 in 2023, and 37 in 2024. Bosa was out for 2020 and missed time in 2024.
It is not a surprise that those were the seasons the team had a losing record, and the four years they had over 40 sacks led to two conference championship runs and two Super Bowl runs. When Bosa is on, the ceiling of the 49ers is raised.
The team added Mykel Williams in round one in hopes of easing the load on Bosa. They also have Yetur Gross-Matos returning, and Bryce Huff is now in the mix. It is not quite the elite group of some years in the past, but Bosa may not have to carry the load as much as he was asked to in previous seasons.
Like any player in the top six of this ranking, you could make a strong case for them to be number one. Because Bosa has not quite dominated his position in the past two years, compared to some others, he sits at number four. If he gets back to his old ways, there may not be anyone who makes a bigger impact.
Rankings up to Number 4
5. George Kittle
6. Christian McCaffrey
7. Deommodore Lenoir
8. Brandon Aiyuk
9. Mykel Williams
10. Kyle Juszcyzk
11. Ricky Pearsall
12. Jauan Jennings
13. Dominick Puni
14. Renardo Green
15. Colton McKivitz
16. Yetur Gross-Matos
17. Alfred Collins
18. Malik Mustapha
19. Jordan Elliott
20. Blake Brendel
21. Dee Winters
22. Bryce Huff
23. CJ West
24. Kevin Givens
25. Ji’Ayir Brown
26. Tre Brown
27. Upton Stout
28. Jason Pinnock
29. Ben Bartch
30. Spencer Burford