All 49ers

Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 4 raises the ceiling

We're getting to the best of the best.

Parker Hurley

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after he sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) (not pictured) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after he sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) (not pictured) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nick Bosa is arguably the most valuable player on the San Francisco 49ers. According to ESPN, he would fetch the most return in a trade. However, after two seasons that were not quite first-team All-Pro quality play, the question is what he can bring in 2025. That is why he sits at number one on the most important 49ers ranking. 

Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 4 Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) awaits his next turn in blocking drills during the first day.
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) awaits his next turn in blocking drills during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Bosa recorded 34 sacks in 2021-22, the two seasons that led to his contract extension. In the two years since, he has 19.5 sacks. To be fair, 19.5 sacks over two seasons is excellent, and he missed three games last year. However, he had a two-year run where he was right with the best rushers in the NFL, and now he currently sits a tier down. That is not what they paid him for. 

Bosa is going to need to dominate this season if the 49ers have any hopes of making a serious Super Bowl run. When you look at the 49ers' sacks by year since Bosa was drafted, they had 48 in 2019, 30 in 2020, 48 in 2021, 44 in 2022, 48 in 2023, and 37 in 2024. Bosa was out for 2020 and missed time in 2024. 

It is not a surprise that those were the seasons the team had a losing record, and the four years they had over 40 sacks led to two conference championship runs and two Super Bowl runs. When Bosa is on, the ceiling of the 49ers is raised. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97).
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) in the second half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The team added Mykel Williams in round one in hopes of easing the load on Bosa. They also have Yetur Gross-Matos returning, and Bryce Huff is now in the mix. It is not quite the elite group of some years in the past, but Bosa may not have to carry the load as much as he was asked to in previous seasons. 

Like any player in the top six of this ranking, you could make a strong case for them to be number one. Because Bosa has not quite dominated his position in the past two years, compared to some others, he sits at number four. If he gets back to his old ways, there may not be anyone who makes a bigger impact. 

Rankings up to Number 4

5. George Kittle

6. Christian McCaffrey

7. Deommodore Lenoir

8. Brandon Aiyuk 

9. Mykel Williams 

10. Kyle Juszcyzk 

11. Ricky Pearsall

12. Jauan Jennings

13. Dominick Puni

14. Renardo Green 

15. Colton McKivitz

16. Yetur Gross-Matos 

17. Alfred Collins

18. Malik Mustapha

19. Jordan Elliott

20. Blake Brendel

21. Dee Winters

22. Bryce Huff

23. CJ West 

24. Kevin Givens

25. Ji’Ayir Brown

26. Tre Brown

27. Upton Stout

28. Jason Pinnock

29. Ben Bartch

30. Spencer Burford

Read more

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News