Report: 49ers to Sign Veteran Safety
Reinforcement to the safety position has arrived.
The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly signing veteran safety Adrian Amos to their practice squad, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. The 49ers made it official they are bringing him onto their practice squad. Amos is entering his 10th year in the league with his most recent stint being with the Houston Texans and New York Jets in 2023.
Amos started his career with the Chicago Bears from 2015-to-2018. He would then sign with the Green Bay Packers where he played from 2019-to-2022 with them. Pro Football Focus named him an All-Pro twice (2017, 2020) in his career. He is no longer the high-level player that he was four years ago, but he should provide some decent depth.
The 49ers signing Amos is interesting because it could mean one or two things. The immediate reaction is the safety position is hurting. Talanoa Hufagna was placed on Injured Reserve with torn ligaments in his wrist. Rookie Malik Mustapha, arguably their best safety this season, suffered an ankle injury in the Week 6 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Signing Amos could mean that the ankle injury will keep Mustapha out of Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs and possibly longer. Either way, the position is running thin due to injuries. Adding depth is a sound idea for the 49ers, which is why they are signing Amos. However, there could be another or added reason the 49ers are bringing him in.
It could be that the 49ers aren't happy with the performances from their safeties this year. They were so sure and confident that the position was fine before the 2024 regular season. Turns out, the position isn't as strong as they imagined. It needs to be better. That is why Justin Simmons was a great idea for the 49ers entering training camp to boos the position.
Unfortunately, expecting that out of Amos might be unfair given he is on the backside of his career. The bright side is that he is familiar with the defensive scheme of the 49ers. He spent time with the Texans under DeMeco Ryans and the Jets under Robert Saleh last year. So, he should be a fit and slide in quickly because of it. Don't be surprised if he makes his debut Sunday against the Chiefs.