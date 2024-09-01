Report: 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall Shot in Robbery Incident
San Francisco 49ers' rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was reportedly shot in a robbery incident on Saturday.
According to Dion Lim of KGO-TV, Pearsall was shopping in San Francisco's Union Square. Here is what the San Francisco police department has said on the matter per Sean Cunningham of KTXL.
"49ers Ricky Pearsall was shot through the chest in a robbery attempt over a Rolex. He was headed to a signing event on Geary & Market. There was a struggle for the gun. Both Ricky & the suspect were shot. Both parties stable at SF General Hospital."
Thankfully, Pearsall is reportedly in stable condition and the suspect is in custody. Even Deebo Samuel chimed in via "X" to provide an update on his 49ers teammate shortly after the news broke. Everything sounds extremely encouraging on Pearsall's status.
Nothing but positive energy and prayers for Pearsall and his family. It's an enormous sigh of relief that he is okay. Pearsall had just returned to practice for the 49ers after nursing a shoulder injury. More specifically, it is a shoulder subluxation that isn't deemed too significant.
It was an injury that limited him during off-season team activities. Pearsall's return to practice was an encouraging update for him to start finding a role in the 49ers offense. He missed all of the preseason and the majority of training camp.
Missing so much time would usually put a rookie behind. But Pearsall is a player the 49ers are very high on and view him as an immediate contributor.