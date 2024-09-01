All 49ers

Report: 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall Shot in Robbery Incident

49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was reportedly shot in a robbery incident.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) smiles during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) smiles during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

San Francisco 49ers' rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was reportedly shot in a robbery incident on Saturday.

According to Dion Lim of KGO-TV, Pearsall was shopping in San Francisco's Union Square. Here is what the San Francisco police department has said on the matter per Sean Cunningham of KTXL.

"49ers Ricky Pearsall was shot through the chest in a robbery attempt over a Rolex. He was headed to a signing event on Geary & Market. There was a struggle for the gun. Both Ricky & the suspect were shot. Both parties stable at SF General Hospital."

Thankfully, Pearsall is reportedly in stable condition and the suspect is in custody. Even Deebo Samuel chimed in via "X" to provide an update on his 49ers teammate shortly after the news broke. Everything sounds extremely encouraging on Pearsall's status.

Nothing but positive energy and prayers for Pearsall and his family. It's an enormous sigh of relief that he is okay. Pearsall had just returned to practice for the 49ers after nursing a shoulder injury. More specifically, it is a shoulder subluxation that isn't deemed too significant.

It was an injury that limited him during off-season team activities. Pearsall's return to practice was an encouraging update for him to start finding a role in the 49ers offense. He missed all of the preseason and the majority of training camp.

Missing so much time would usually put a rookie behind. But Pearsall is a player the 49ers are very high on and view him as an immediate contributor.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News