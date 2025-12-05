One Player That the 49ers Need to Continue to Surge After the Bye

The vibes right now are high for the San Francisco 49ers as they enjoy their Bye Week.

Sitting nicely with a 9-4 record, riding a three-game winning streak has to feel lavish, especially after their last win against the Cleveland Browns.

Getting a win heading into a Bye is always great for morale. Several players performed well against Cleveland, but one player ended up having one of the best statistical games of his career.

That player is defensive lineman, Keion White. He generated pressure on 28.6 percent of his pass rushes in Week 13 against the Browns, his second-highest pressure rate in any career game.

White totaled six pressures and one sack, doubling his previous season-high of three pressures in a single game this season.

49ers need Keion White to continue his surge

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Keion White (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After that performance, the 49ers got to see exactly what White is capable of. They need him to continue to surge when they emerge from their Bye Week.

Having him step up into an impactful pass rusher will do wonders for their defense. As solid as Bryce Huff has been this season, he's not meant to be a leading pass rusher.

He's meant to be a No. 2 and nothing more. If Huff is going to be the leading pass rusher, then he will need a few others to step up and make it a collective unit.

White has to assist with that. He just showed what he can do against the Browns. Now, granted, it was against Shedeur Sanders. He was holding onto the ball for so long, averaging 3.37 seconds to throw.

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) puts pressure on Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

That plays a role in White having amazing numbers. Still, he did show how hard of a rusher he is and how he tries to win. His presence was felt in that game.

All he needs to do is continue to string it together after the Bye. Hopefully, the time off doesn't cool him down right as he was heating up.

The 49ers traded for him because they saw a versatile, impactful player. Enough time has passed since joining the 49ers for him to begin making contributions.

Huff needs help. All he's been getting it from is Clelin Ferrell (four sacks). White has to pick up where he left off and take it further if the 49ers' defense wants any chance of competing against strong offenses.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI