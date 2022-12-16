49ers @ Seahawks Week 15 Live Blog

SEATTLE -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 15 Thursday night game against the Seattle Seahawks. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

3:54 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Deebo Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo, Samuel Womack, Tarvarius Moore, Curtis Robinson, Nick Zakelj, Kevin Givens.

3:56 Here are the Seahawks' inactives: Al Woods, DeeJay Dallas, Artie Burns, Tre Brown, Tony Jones Jr., Jake Curhan.

3:57 Woods is the Seahawks' starting nose tackle, and he's good, which means their putrid run defense should be even more putrid than usual tonight.

3:58 I expect the 49ers to run the ball at will in this game, but I'm curious to see how the 49ers defense performs. When these teams faced each other Week 2 in Santa Clara, Seattle's offense scored a whopping zero points (the Seahawks scored a touchdown on special teams). But in that game, the 49es had Javon Kinlaw and Emmanuel Moseley. Now those two are out, and their replacements are Akeem Spence and Deommodore Lenoir, respectively. Add in the fact that it's a short week and the 49ers are playing their first true road game in a while, and it's possible the 49ers defense won't play as well as it usually does. The last time the 49ers played in a stadium that wasn't mostly filled with 49ers fans was Week 3 in Denver when they lost. If the 49ers jump out to an early lead, they'll quiet the crowd, force the Seahawks to pass and win easily. But if it's a close game, the 49ers defense could wear down in the second half.