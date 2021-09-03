49ers Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

What to know about the two newest players on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

The 49ers just announced they've filled the final two spots of their practice squad. They signed linebacker Rashad Smith, as well as wide receiver Isaiah Zuber.

Here's what to know about each of them.

RASHAD SMITH

A 24-year-old undrafted free agent from 2020 who went to Florida Atlantic University, just like starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, another former undrafted free agent. Smith originally signed with the Chicago Bears practice squad, then signed onto the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster midseason, got waived after a month and a half, signed onto the Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster a few days later, appeared in two games and made three tackles before the Eagles waived him this week. So he has regular season experience.

This year in the preseason, Smith recorded 12 tackles, which would have ranked No. 2 on the 49ers behind Justin Hilliard, who got claimed by the New York Giants after the 49ers waived him a few days ago. Smith is here to replace Hilliard.

ISAIAH ZUBER

A 24-year-old undrafted free agent from 2020 who spent most of his rookie year on the Patriots practice squad. During the season, New England activated him for four games, and he caught two passes, ran two times and gained 50 yards from scrimmage. He did not play special teams.

This preseason, Zuber caught 6 passes, gained 71 receiving yards and scored one touchdown -- he was New England's third-most productive receiver during those exhibitions. And although he didn't return punts for the Patriots, he returned 11 in college and averaged 16.4 yards per return.

It's possible the 49ers signed Zuber to replace Nsimba Webster, whom the 49ers waived in hopes of signing him to their practice squad as a designated return man they could call up on game days, but the Bears claimed Webster.

So Zuber takes his spot on the 49ers practice squad.