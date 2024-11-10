All 49ers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 Live Blog

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 31, Buccaneers 27.

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) walks on the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
TAMPA -- This is the live blog for the 49ers' Week 10 road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be updated with information and analysis from the press box.

11:36 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Charvarius Ward, Brayden Willis, Chris Conley, Joshua Dobbs, Kevin Givens, Ben Bartch.

11:37 This means Nick Bosa, Malik Mustapha, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey all are active for the 49ers. This news should come as no surprise. This is close to a must-win game for the 49ers because their schedule will become extremely difficult in a couple weeks. As opposed to the Buccaneers, whose schedule will ease up considerably after this game. Which means the 49ers need this game more than the Buccaneers do even though the Buccaneers would fall to 4-6 with a loss. Their remaining games are against the Giants, the Raiders, the Chargers, the Cowboys, the Panthers twice and the Saints. Tampa could get healthy at during the upcoming bye week and then run the table. Meanwhile, the 49ers' remaining games will be against the Seahawks, the Packers, the Bills, the Bears, the Rams, the Dolphins, the Lions and the Cardinals. So this is one of the easiest games remaining on the schedule for the 49ers. And they're mostly healthy while the Buccaneers are missing their top two wide receivers. Plus their defense has given up 33 points per game during their past five contests. A loss would be devastating for the 49ers. That's why I'm picking them to win.

