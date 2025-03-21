Should the 49ers Sign Aaron Rodgers and Trade Brock Purdy?
Clearly, the 49ers' first choice is to keep Brock Purdy.
But if he threatens to hold out unless the 49ers pay him nearly $60 million per season, should they pay him? Or, should they trade him and sign Aaron Rodgers instead?
Granted, Rodgers is 41 and Purdy is 25. Swapping out a 25-year-old quarterback for a 41-year-old quarterback probably isn't the wisest move. But neither is paying a good-not-great quarterback nearly $60 million per season. That's a great way for the 49ers to become the Dolphins or the Jaguars or the Cowboys.
Purdy is not an elite quarterback -- never has been and probably never will be. Rodgers isn't elite anymore, although he is a future Hall of Famer. And he probably would cost the 49ers much less than what Purdy wants.
Rodgers' doesn't seem to be any team's first choice in 2025, for obvious reasons. He's old, he's not mobile and he has a toxic personality -- just ask the Jets and the Packers. But he still can throw a football much better than most NFL quarterbacks, including Purdy.
I'm guessing Rodgers would love to take Purdy's job considering Rodgers grew up in Northern California, went to Cal and should have been drafted by the 49ers in the first place. Instead, they took Alex Smith, who was good, but not nearly as good as Rodgers.
If the 49ers trade Purdy, the locker room probably won't be pleased. At the same time, the older stars might like the idea of playing with a future Hall of Fame quarterback for the first time.
Something to think about.