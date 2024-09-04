All 49ers

SI's Albert Breer Picks the 49ers to Beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl

What Super Bowl hangover?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws as Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) pressures him in the fourth quarter of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Oct 29, 2023.
Teams that lose the Super Bowl generally take a step back the following year (unless their quarterback is Tom Brady). The 49ers lost the Super Bowl just seven months ago. And yet, they still have the core of their elite roster intact. And that's one reason Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has picked the 49ers to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23 to 20 in the Super Bowl.

"I’m going with 2024 being The Year of Urgency," writes Breer. "The two teams I have standing at the end, the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, are both likely to undergo some roster shifting over the next couple of years, based on how their contracts are set up. So this could be the last shot, not for the franchises (both are too well-positioned for that), but for the particular groups of players on those rosters right now. And those groups of players have knocked on the door for years, experienced seasons destroyed by injuries and are as talented as any in the NFL. To take it to another level: I almost picked the New York Jets to get by the Bengals in the divisional round and have their shot at the Chiefs, with the same dynamic existing there. So give me the same rematch of Super Bowls XVI and XXIII that I picked last year, but this time I’ll pick San Francisco coming out as the champion."

This is a perfectly reasonable prediction from Breer. But Burrow has finished two of his four seasons on the Injured Reserve List, so banking on him to stay healthy and lead Cincinnati to the Super Bowl seems like a long shot.

In addition, as long as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid exist and are on the Chiefs, I'm picking Kansas City to win the Super Bowl every time.

