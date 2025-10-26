All 49ers

A single crucial moment decided the 49ers’ Week 8 loss to the Texans

A very costly error.

Henry Cheal

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium.
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers suffered their third defeat of the season on Sunday, losing 26-15 to the Houston Texans.

The performance highlighted major areas for improvement on both sides of the ball. Injuries aside, the lack of defensive pressure, the urgent need for a pass rusher, and persistent struggles on the offensive line were decisive factors that ultimately cost the 49ers their Week 8 game against the Texans.

However, one crucial moment proved decisive in the 49ers’ loss on the road.

Deommodore Lenoir's blunder ruined the momentum

Deommodore Lenoir
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium.

Let me preface by saying that 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is typically one of the 49ers' most consistent players. He rarely puts a foot wrong, but this blunder changed the course of the game.

The 49ers had just posted an impressive touchdown with 25 seconds left in the second quarter. Mac Jones and George Kittle linked up with a beautiful pass to reduce the deficit to nine points after a one-sided first-half performance.

Then, right at the end of the second quarter, with just 11 seconds on the clock, the 49ers ended the NFL-record streak of 14 games without an interception.

Lenoir had the chance to stop that unwanted record. He made a fantastic play, sprinting up the field as the final seconds ticked away, but instead of going down to secure the half, he kept running. A high school mistake.

When he reached the Texans’ 35-yard line, it was the perfect time to go down. That would have set up a manageable 55–60-yard field goal attempt, a chance to bring the game back within one possession.

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stands on the sidelines during the first half
Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

In those situations, it’s better to make the most of the opportunity in front of you. Whether it was poor clock management or a lack of awareness about the time remaining on the clock, those were three potential points left on the field.

Eddy Piñeiro has been perfect on field goals since joining the 49ers. While we can’t say for certain he would have made it, there’s every reason to believe he’d have had a fair shot at converting.

The momentum heading into the third quarter could have been massive, especially given the disparity between the two teams’ first-half performances. Instead, the flat three-and-out on the opening drive may have been a direct result of that missed opportunity.

It wasn’t to be in Houston, but the 49ers will have bigger priorities heading into next week as they look to get back to winning ways.

Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport.

