Stagnant Free Agent Market Could Bring Jaquiski Tartt Back to the 49ers

The biggest lock to leave the San Francisco 49ers in free agency was Jaquiski Tartt.

However, there has been zero movement, at least reported movements, on any team inquiring about Tartt's services. Tartt is an adequate starter and is definitely one of the better safeties in the league. The obvious issue with him is availability, which is why teams aren't sniffing his way.

Tartt has managed to start double digit games in a season only ONCE. He is always a lock to miss a third of the season. No team is going to like coughing up some dollars for a player made of glass.

Even a lesser talent like Anthony Harris signed a one-year, $5 million deal before Tartt did. Now that is telling about the free agency that Tartt is having. Not even the Jets are looking his way.

The stagnant free agent market could bring Tartt back to the 49ers.

It has already been a week of free agency negotiations and deals occurring. The first and second wave of free agency is over. When a player cannot get a deal in those series, then they know a valued offer is almost impossible to receive. The only team that Tartt can hope to see value with is his own -- the 49ers.

Tartt's market value has definitely gone down. Now that he knows that getting a sweet deal is out of the realm of possibility, a one-year deal to double down on himself with the salary cap increasing next year is his best option. This can also apply to slot cornerback K'Waun Williams. It is the injuries that are killing the values of these players.

It actually says a lot that no team is willing to reach out to them to the point that no one is reporting it. Even if there are some whispers and feelers from other teams, the fact that it isn't being reported means that there is zero traction there.

The ball is in the 49ers' court now. They could look to bring back Tartt, which wouldn't be bad considering his cost now. But perhaps they just want to roll with Tarvarius Moore and finally let him develop.

It can go either way at this point.