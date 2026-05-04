An NFL Expert Sees Pro Bowl Upside in 49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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The San Francisco 49ers’ second-round selection of De'Zhaun Stribling has sparked sharply divided opinions about his long-term potential.
On one hand, Stribling was viewed as a reach, as he was projected by many as a third round pick, yet Kyle Shanahan revealed he would have been comfortable selecting him as early as the first round.
But to one NFL expert, San Francisco may have landed a wide receiver Stribling who has the potential to earn All-Pro honors or even make a non-alternate Pro Bowl as early as this season.
Why De'Zhuan Striblung could be a ProBowler this season
"At first glance, De'Zhaun Stribling looks like nothing more than a No. 3 wide receiver behind Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall in head coach Kyle Shanahan's run-heavy offense," wrote Bleacher Report's Moe Moton.
"Christian Kirk may have a consistent role in the slot. If healthy, tight end George Kittle will command a high volume of targets.
"All that being true, Stribling brings much-needed speed to the San Francisco 49ers' pass-catching group. Evans, Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey are older veterans who are incredibly reliable but not explosive in the aerial attack.
"Pearsall averages nearly 14 yards per catch, but his availability has been inconsistent. He's missed 14 games in two seasons. Last year, the 25-year-old sat out half the campaign because of injuries.
"The 49ers moved out of the first round and selected Stribling with the first pick on Day 2, which indicates the team has a plan for him to contribute early in his career.
"Averaging more than 14 yards per reception in each of his last three collegiate years at Oklahoma State and Ole Miss, Stribling can provide an explosive element to the 49ers offense that keeps him on the field.
"Both past their primes, Evans and Kirk could play in limited roles, while Stribling sees more opportunities as the season goes on."
Adding depth at wide receiver likely was not on anyone’s radar given how productive they were in free agency, but bringing in a young player who can learn the system and develop behind proven veterans adds long-term value, insurance against injuries, and the potential for a future impact starter.
Still, it’s important to note that his role on the depth chart will likely remain unchanged even in the event of injuries, as the team and Shanahan in particular usually prefer to lean on established options on offense.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal