Steve Young Says the 49ers Don't Use Brock Purdy's Legs Enough
The greatest running quarterback of all time, Steve Young, had some interesting advice for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan this week.
Young went on 95.7 The Game with Mark Willard and Dan Dibley recently and said that Shanahan doesn't use Purdy's legs enough.
"I said during the season a couple of times, I think (Kyle Shanahan) should call RPOs for Brock,” Young said. ’We should put him on the run out of the huddle where he’s going to carry it. The threat that he needs to bring -- look, we understand the processing power, but the game today is there are free first downs with your legs, free touchdowns, and especially in the fourth quarter."
Thank you, Steve. Please shout this from the mountaintops. It's nearly impossible to win a Super Bowl in today's NFL if your quarterback isn't a rushing threat because all the best quarterbacks use their legs in the biggest moments these days.
"(Purdy) can do 80 percent of what Jayden Daniels can do with his legs," Young continued. "You have to call plays for it. You have to threaten the line of scrimmage. If you're going to go to the Super Bowl, into the future you have to have a quarterback that's going to threaten the line of scrimmage every time they have the ball in their hands. These playoffs reminded me of that truth again. I think Brock can do that. It puts him at risk more because the ball is in the hands at the end of the play more often. That's risky, but I think it's got to happen."
I agree. Every good offense needs an RPO and zone-read package in today's NFL. Both teams in the Super Bowl use RPOs and quarterback runs frequently. Meanwhile, the Shanahan offensive scheme didn't make it past the divisional round of the playoffs this season.
Get with the times, Kyle.