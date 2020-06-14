The 49ers All-Decade Defense

Defensive Linemen (4) - Click here full the full defensive linemen breakdown

#1) Aldon Smith (2011 - 2014)

Quick Analysis (QA): Aldon Smith has the second-most sacks by a 49ers’ defensive player this decade with 49.5 (including postseason). Smith set the 49ers rookie sack record (14) and single-season sack record (19) in consecutive seasons.

#2) Justin Smith (2008 - 2014)

QA: Justin Smith has the third-most sacks by a 49ers defender this decade with 32.5. Smith made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2009-2013, and was a First Team All-Pro in 2011.

#3) Ahmad Brooks (2008 - 2016)

QA: Brooks has played in more games, and generated more sacks (52) and tackles for loss (71) than any other 49ers defender this past decade. Brooks was a Pro Bowler in 2013.

#4) DeForest Buckner (2016 - 2019)

QA: Buckner has the most sacks of any 49ers interior defensive lineman this decade with 31. Buckner was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and a Second Team All-Pro this past season.

Honorable Mention: Ray McDonald (2007 - 2014)

Linebackers (3)

#1) NaVorro Bowman (2010 - 2017)

QA: Bowman leads all 49ers defenders this past decade in tackles with 750. Bowman was named to four Pro Bowls (2011-2013 and 2015) and was named a First Team All-Pro four times (2011-2013, and 2015).

#2) Patrick Willis (2007 - 2014)

QA: Willis finished 2nd in tackles this decade with 445. Willis was named to four Pro Bowls (2010-2013) and was named a First Team All-Pro three times (2010-2012).

#3) Fred Warner (2018 - Present)

QA: Warner has the 4th most tackles by a 49er linebacker this decade with 262 (Michael Wilhoite is 3rd with 275). Warner was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month in November of 2019, and also intercepted Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

Honorable Mention: Michael Wilhoite (2012 - 2016)

Cornerbacks (3)

#1) Carlos Rogers (2011 - 2013)

QA: Rogers finished the decade with the 2nd most interceptions by a 49ers cornerback with 9 (Tramaine Brock and Dashon Goldson lead all 49ers defenders with 11 interceptions). Rogers was named a Pro Bowler and Second Team All-Pro in 2011.

#2) Richard Sherman (2018 - present)

QA: Sherman leads all 49er cornerbacks with two postseason interceptions. Sherman helped lead the 49ers towards having the best pass defense this past season, and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

#3) Tarell Brown (2007 - 2013)

QA: Brown recorded eight interceptions this past decade, which ranks him tied him for the 5th with Chris Culliver. Brown started all eight of the 49ers’ playoff games between 2011-2013.

Honorable Mention: Tramaine Brock (2010 - 2016)

Safeties (2)

#1) Dashon Goldson (2007 - 2012)

QA: Goldson intercepted 11 passes this past decade, which is tied for first. Goldson was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and 2012, and was also named a First Team All-Pro in 2012.

#2) Donte Whitner (2011 - 2013)

QA: Whitner is the only secondary player to record at least five interceptions, force at least five fumbles, and recover at least five fumbles. Whitner was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2012.

Honorable Mention: Eric Reid (2013 - 2017)

Flex DL/LB/CB/S (1): Eric Reid

QA: Reid’s ten interceptions trail only Brock and Goldson, and his 73 games played are the most by any safety this past decade. Reid was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team in 2013, and was also selected to the Pro Bowl that same year.