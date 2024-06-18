The 49ers are Over-Invested in their Defensive Line
The 49ers have an extremely simple philosophy on defense: Hit the quarterback.
If they can make the opposing quarterback uncomfortable, they feel they'll win. And so they have made their defensive line the most important position group on the team. They throw money and draft picks at the D-line because they feel they need at least four outstanding players who need zero help to get to the quarterback.
The 49ers don't like scheming pressure, simulating pressure or sending extra pressure. They like to rush the same four defensive linemen in the same four rushing lanes every play. The 49ers pay those players big money to win their matchups. And yet they ranked just 20th out of 32 teams in sack percentage last season.
That's because offenses can neutralize a good four-man pass rush. They can chip Nick Bosa, which they do almost every play. They can double-team Javon Hargrave, which they do quite frequently. And they can throw quick passes, which lots of offense do these days. The 49ers offense throws quick passes.
That's why the trend in the NFL is to stop spending on lots of expensive defensive linemen. Instead, scheme up the pressure. Drop a defensive lineman and rush a nickelback. Disguise the rush. Make the offense guess which players are rushing and which ones are dropping.
The 49ers don't do those things. They're behind the times. And it's costing them money. They need to cut Javon Hargrave as soon as possible and spend that money on linebackers or defensive backs.