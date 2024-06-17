All 49ers

Why Javon Hargrave has the Worst Contract on the 49ers

Too bad the 49ers didn't just sign DeForest Buckner in 2020.

Grant Cohn

Feb 6, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (98) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort.
The 49ers used to be extremely judicious which players they signed to big-money deals. Something changed the past few years.

They used to give out team-friendly deals only. Then they signed Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract in 2023, and now they have salary cap problems.

Hargrave has the worst contract on the 49ers. He's 31, he's coming off a season in which he recorded just 7 sacks and he currently makes more per season on average than Christian McCaffrey, Fred Warner and George Kittle.

Just a few years ago, the 49ers traded DeForest Buckner because he wanted more than $20 million per season and that was too much for them even though Buckner was 25 years old and a franchise cornerstone in every way. So initially they tried to replace him with a first-round draft pick, Javon Kinlaw, who couldn't stay healthy. Then, in 2023, in a move of pure desperation, the 49ers gave the contract they should have given to Buckner to Hargrave, who's older than Buckner and not as good as him.

Now, unless Hargrave has a major bounce-back season in 2024, which is unlikely at his age, the 49ers will have to do with him what they did with Arik Armstead this year -- release him with a post-June-1 designation. That's what I fully expect to happen with Hargrave. They'll release him after June 1 next year, which means they won't be able to clear any cap space until free agency is mostly over.

Grant Cohn

