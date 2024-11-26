The 49ers Fall to No. 18 in NFL.com's Week 13 Power Rankings
The 2024 49ers simply aren't good.
That's what we've learned about them through 12 weeks. They're 5-6 and they probably will finish the season with a losing record unless they turn things around quickly and find a gear they haven't had all year.
That's why they've fallen to 18th in NFL.com's Week 13 power rankings. This is the 49ers' lowest ranking of the season.
"On the one hand, the Niners are 5-6, haven't won more than one game in a row this season and have a road trip to Buffalo staring them in the face," writes NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm. "On the other hand, San Fran remains in the playoff race because of the sardine-tin-packed nature of the NFC West, with one game separating all four teams -- although the Niners' 1-3 division mark puts them at the bottom for now. Things are certainly grim, and San Francisco has not looked like a playoff team for most of the season, if we’re being honest. Injuries have sunk their teeth into every aspect of the roster, starting with the offensive stars and trickling down elsewhere. This is feeling more and more like the 2020 season, when things went off track for the Niners early and never really got back on. Brandon Allen replaced Brock Purdy and played fairly ably. Really, the performances by the backup QB's teammates -- and not the backup QB -- were the biggest reason that the Packers ran roughshod over them in the second half Sunday."
It's hard to blame the 49ers' poor season on injuries considering they've gotten worse since Christian McCaffrey has returned. The 49ers still have lots of talent, they're just not using all of it (see: Jordan Mason, Isaac Guerendo and Ricky Pearsall). And even if they do find a way to win the NFC, they'll lose in the first round of the playoffs. They're going nowhere and they know it.