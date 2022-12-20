The 49ers Officially Open Javon Kinlaw's Practice Window

"As soon as he looks good and is ready to go, we'll play him."

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers opened Javon Kinlaw's practice window today, which means they have three weeks to get him ready to play football and activate him from the Injured Reserve List.

Here's what head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday about Kinlaw's impending return.

Q: Is the plan to get him playing right away or are you going to use a little more of that window?

SHANAHAN: "No, as soon as he looks good and is ready to go, we'll play him."

Q: How has Kinlaw handled not being able to play and making his way back?

SHANAHAN: "I think as good as anyone can. It's been so frustrating for him. It's been a long battle going back to the Cowboys game from a couple years ago. I know he feels as good as he has felt. I know how hard he has worked to get to this point. I know how pumped he is to have the opportunity to come back and be part of a playoff team. Just talking to him this morning, he is geared up and ready to go as good as I've seen him and his spirits are high."

Q: Asking just because Kinlaw has had setbacks, but is there a high level of confidence that he can actually play, or will you see how he responds to practice?

SHANAHAN: "There's high level (confidence) that he can play, but that's the whole thing with what he has been going through with his knee -- can he do it without having it flaring up and having setbacks? That's why we've been very patient with the rehab. He has been very consistent with it, and we've been able to do it for a while here without any setbacks, and we've done as much as we can. The only thing left for him to do is put pads on and go out there and play. There's always a risk, but he's at the point where it's time to find out."