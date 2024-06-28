The Great Debate: Is Kyle Shanahan a Great Head Coach?
The 49ers fandom has passionate Kyle Shanahan supporters and detractors, props to Ryan Hensley @ryanghensley for hosting a debate between two of the leading YouTube advocates for each side, Rob “Stats” Guerrera @StatsOnFire, noted Shanafan, and Brotha Bob @RLB2ESQ, who refers to Shanahan as Kyle Levy for obvious reasons.
I am more aligned with Brotha Bob, and seeing as how he’s a lawyer, I will file this amicus brief in support of most of his positions, while also summarizing the take from he and Guerrera.
1. Is Kyle Shanahan a great coach?
Stats says Shanahan is clearly a great coach and points to multiple NFC Championship and Super Bowl appearances. Bob draws his greatness line at a ring. Guerrera points to NFL coaching greats in Marv Levy and Bud Grant who didn’t win a ring but did make the Hall of Fame, and that not everybody can win a title. Bob says greatness is reserved for those who win championships.
My take: Shanahan is brilliant as an offensive coordinator in play design and scripting, arguably the best in the game. As a head coach, Shanahan has his share of successes and a few key mistakes. Dealing with the latter is where I would draw the line between very good and great, specifically as a head coach.
Not knowing the overtime rules in the Super Bowl, freezing in the moment in Philly and not throwing the challenge flag, not giving the ball to Deebo Samuel in his all-world season against the Rams in the final nine minutes of that NFC Championship.
These are all correctable, but in my view, require a Game Management Assistant, a sounding board that can address these mistakes as they happen. I do not see Shanahan accepting that, or Jed York imposing it on him. So Shanahan is going to have to adjust on his own.
Shanahan’s game management must improve, meaning less time buried in his call sheet and more awareness in addressing the details of the game in real time.
2. Where do you rank Kyle Shanahan among current head coaches?
Brotha Bob ranks Shanahan 9th, prioritizing career winning percentage and winning a Super Bowl, so he places Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton, and Mike McCarthy above Shanahan. Guerrera ranks Shanahan 4th behind Andy Reid, John Harbaugh, and Sean McVay.
My take: With four NFC Championship games in five years Shanahan has proven he’s top four. If he wins a championship, I would place him 2nd. But will he win one, or does Shanahan the true GM prevent it? A question that needs to be asked.
3. Can and will Kyle Shanahan win a Super Bowl and make the Hall of Fame?
Guerrera says, "Of course Shanahan can win a Super Bowl, what would be preventing him from winning a Super Bowl?" Bob and I would answer that with Kyle Shanahan, albeit for different reasons. Stats goes on to point out circumstances and bad decisions have kept Shanahan from a ring so far, but Kyle continues to put his teams in a position to have a chance to win it all.
Bob points to Shanahan’s inability to identify and develop an impact quarterback. True with Jimmy Garoppolo, but we’ll see with Brock Purdy.
My take: As long as Shanahan is GM, he will continue to underinvest free agent dollars and draft picks on the offensive line outside of left tackle. That leads to losing critical matchups in the trenches and that can be and has been the difference in winning and losing.
The Garoppolo Super Bowl, 1-9 under pressure with two picks. The Purdy Super Bowl, nine unblocked pass rushers on blitzes.
If you argue pressure on the quarterback in both Super Bowls is due to personnel that’s on Shanahan the GM. If you say no weapons kept in to pass protect, still Kyle. If you say not allowing the QB to call line protection, Kyle again.
If Shanahan goes to another franchise where he is not the true GM, then and only then can he win a ring. For example, switch Shanahan with Dan Campbell this year, ring. Shanahan has proven he can build great rosters, but in San Francisco with an Achilles heel on the offensive line. In my view that will prevent him from a championship. I’ve said this for years, Shanahan the head coach and offensive coordinator is clearly capable of winning a ring, but adding Shanahan the GM is a poison pill.
John Lynch has the GM title, Shanahan has the power. As Lynch has said, "Kyle has the 53, I have the 90."
4. Should fans be happy with the 49ers level of success?
My take: This is purely generational. If you saw championships live (note the plural) you are ring or bust. You appreciate these “in the mix” teams, enjoy the seasons, but also see them as historically irrelevant.
If this era comes up ringless I think it will be viewed as a missed opportunity. They’ll have a ten-year reunion and get a polite golf clap at halftime. Win a ring and they’ll get a thunderous standing ovation. This is the San Francisco 49ers. Five Lombardi trophies. Sure Cleveland fans would gladly take a Super Bowl appearance regardless of outcome but championships are the standard here.
Bob is right, Stats is wrong, but then my fandom began in 1970. If you want truly terrible head coaches, try the pre-Walsh era, consecutive 2-14 teams. I know suck. All too well.
5. Do you think Kyle Shanahan should be fired? What does he need to do to deserve being fired?
Stats says “there’s no universe where Kyle Shanahan deserves to be fired. None.” Two Super Bowls, four of the last five NFC Championships. In what universe are you firing that guy?” Coming off a Super Bowl appearance and constant contention Guerrera has reality on his side, not happening.
Bob says Shanahan should lose some power over personnel and have someone assist him in game management. Spot on, my points earlier.
My take: Shanahan the head coach and offensive coordinator should be kept. Absolutely.
Shanahan the actual GM must be replaced after this year. Don't give me "bbbut the roster!" I will point to the offensive line and Shanahan's fatal cast in stone philosophy on it, as well as all the 2nd and 3rd round weapon busts. Shanahan should be demoted to an advisor on personnel and stripped of final say. If Kyle isn’t willing to live with that, I deal Shanahan for picks after the season and hire Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as the new head coach. Keep in mind this is from someone who is convinced the 49ers cannot win a ring as long as Shanahan is GM.
Guerrera says, “Anyone claiming Shanahan cannot win a ring is not living in reality.” I point to Shanahan the GM and say as long as Shanahan is the holy trinity in this organization they won’t win a ring.