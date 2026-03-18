49ers Updated Mock Draft: Loading Up on the Trenches After Free Agency

Now that the San Francisco 49ers are a week or so removed from free agency, the moves that will impact their draft plans have already been made. So, this is the best time to dig into a mock draft to see where things stand with the roster.

The PFF mock draft simulator assisted with the player pool, so the conversation will be more about the fit on the 49ers and not whether the player will be there or not.

Round 1, Pick 27: Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

Proctor may end up as the best current fit right now. He is a massive left tackle who may take a year or two of seasoning to unleash all of his athletic traits. However, his size, power, and explosion could make him plug-and-play at left guard.

The San Francisco 49ers need a left guard next year, and they would like to replace Trent Williams in the longer term. If they can get Proctor on the field on the inside in year one and then have him use what he learned behind Williams to start at left tackle down the road, the pick is a smashing success.

Round 2, Pick 58: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

The 49ers need to replace the Bryce Huff role. That means getting speed and explosion, and someone who can work on passing downs. Josephs is a long-limbed edge rusher who can explode off the football. He needs to work on finishing, but with the group of rushers around him, as long as he can get after the quarterback as he did at Tennessee, the sacks will come all around.

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Round 4, Pick 127: Trey Zuhn, OL, Texas A&M

Zuhn played left tackle in college, but he is expected to play guard or even center in the NFL. San Francisco is thin along their interior, and this pick gives them flexibility to keep Proctor at left tackle if they would like. They could also have just found the center of the future.

Round 4, Pick 133: Zane Durant, DL, Penn State

Durant is an athlete who did not show much pass-rush ability on the field. Alfred Collins and CJ West are run stuffers, and Osa Odighizuwa will take most of the pass rush work. It puts Durant in a depth spot where he can learn and unleash his athletic traits.

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Round 4, Pick 138: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

The yearly drafting of a running back has to occur, especially if Brian Robinson Jr is not back. Singleton has traits that are similar to Tevin Coleman or Raheem Mostert, who found success with Kyle Shanahan.

Round 5, Pick 171: Dae’Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss

The team needs some depth at tight end, and Wright is the perfect fit. He is a massive body in the passing game and a good enough blocker that he could compete with Jake Tonges as a rookie.