The Stock of Two Promising 49ers Linebackers is Rising

With Dre Greenlaw on the mend for the foreseeable future, these two promising linebackers have been raising their stock since training camp began for the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; A San Francisco 49ers helmet sits on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
One of the best sights in training camp is when a player takes the next step from the previous season.

That is what appears to be happening with San Francisco 49ers second-year linebackers Jalen Graham and Dee Winters. Their stocks are rising and it is something that has not gone unnoticed by defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen.

“Dee Winters plays fast. So does Jalen," said Sorensen on the leap they're making. "The way to play fast is to know what you're doing and to feel comfortable in that. And then you're anticipating it. You have to learn a whole new system. It's totally different in college. There's a lot of differences. And then the details of what we do.

"So it's understanding the differences in the offenses and then understanding the details of the defense. And once you start to grasp that, it starts to become second nature. Your brain is not slowing you down, then you can see that speed and you can fully cut it loose and that's where they're at. They're taking that jump, both of them. It's cool.”

Winter was regarded as the best player in OTAs for the 49ers by Fred Warner. For Warner to say that means that Winters was going to be a player to keep a close eye on when training camp arrived. So far, it appears to be true with Graham now joining him.

This is fantastic for the 49ers to have. They really needed at least one player to develop nicely with Dre Greenlaw on the mend from a torn Achilles. Plus, I'm not so sure De'Vondre Campbell will be that great of a fill-in next to Warner. His play speed, especially laterally, is lacking.

Notice how Sorensen cited that Winters and Graham play fast first. I don't think it will take too long for either of these players to supplant Campbell if he proves to be a liability. With the way camp is going for Winters and Graham, it could happen sooner than later.

Either way, this will be tremendous for the 49ers defense if these two can become solid players.

