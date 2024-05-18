The Three Most Highly Anticipated Games on the 49ers' 2024 Schedule
Six primetime games is what the San Francisco 49ers were given in their 2024 regular season schedule.
It proves just how fun and elite of a team they are that the NFL wanted to give them the maximum number of primetime games. Those are usually the games that end up being the most exciting and highly anticipated, but that isn't always the case.
Here are the three most highly anticipated games on the 49ers' 2024 schedule.
Week 7 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Surprisingly, the 49ers will not be facing the Chiefs in primetime. This game is by far the most anticipated game on the schedule for the 49ers. It is a chance at revenge for them for their Super Bowl loss back in Feb. at Allegiant Stadium.
But most importantly, the 49ers need to finally get a win over the Chiefs. Kyle Shanahan is winless against the Chiefs since becoming head coach in San Francisco. Defeating the Chiefs will finally feel like a first step for them in getting the monkey off their back.
Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys
No matter what year it is, there will never be a lack of excitement when the 49ers and Cowboys meet each other on the field. The fact that both teams are playoff contenders only juices up the thrill of watching them. That is likely why the NFL placed this game in primetime on Sunday Night Football.
Much like with the 49ers' matchup with the Chiefs, this game will be another attempt for the Cowboys to see if they can finally beat the 49ers. They have suffered brutal defeat after defeat by the 49ers, so this game will yet again be one a tremendous battle to see how the two stack up.
Week 17 vs. Detroit Lions
This is a close one, but I believe the Lions should be the third-most highly anticipated game on the 49ers' schedule. For starters, it is two of the best teams in the NFC. The Lions will be looking for revenge for their gut-wrenching NFC championship loss where they blew a 24-7 halftime lead.
Lastly, this game is late in the season, so there will likely be playoff seeding implications involved. It will make both teams motivated to win this game to improve their standings and to send a message to the other.